Sumo Logic Accelerates Data Insights to Modernize Security Operations

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re: Invent 2022 -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced support for the launch of Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Sumo Logic will showcase its observability and security solutions for AWS from Booth #1120 at AWS re:Invent 2022 this week in Las Vegas.

Amazon Security Lake automatically centralizes an organization’s security data from cloud, on-premises, and custom sources into a purpose-built data lake stored in a customer’s account. Sumo Logic ingests data from Amazon Security Lake and provides broad visibility across all AWS, on-premise, and hybrid cloud environments. Sumo Logic gives security teams cloud-native detection, investigation, and response capabilities purpose-built to modernize security operations.

“The Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM and Cloud SOAR solutions help enterprises adapt to the challenges of making their applications and businesses secure against modern threats,” Dave Frampton, SVP and General Manager, Security Business Unit, Sumo Logic. “Our early support of AWS Security Lake is another milestone in our partnership to accelerate cloud and digital transformation. It showcases our commitment to incorporate new models in pursuit of customer scale and flexibility.”

Sumo Logic with Amazon Security Lake, Better Together

Amazon Security Lake helps organizations aggregate, manage, and derive value from log and event data in the cloud and on-premises to give security teams greater visibility across their organizations. Sumo Logic delivers cloud-native security operations, analytics, and automation at scale by addressing critical market requirements to help detect and stop today’s cyber attacks.

Sumo Logic provides holistic visibility, proactive defense, and automation for both foundational security operations and the emerging threat surfaces of modern cloud-native applications. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM and Cloud SOAR make integration with Amazon Security Lake more efficient, providing security teams with broad visibility across Amazon Security Lake so that analysts have the space to focus on the threats that matter most.



Building on these foundations, enterprises can then combine the benefits of AWS’ scalability with the breadth of Sumo Logic security solutions including converged security and observability workflows, unique machine learning-powered community threat detection, and robust investigation and remediation automation.

“Amazon Security Lake reduces the complexity and costs for customers to make security solutions data accessible for analytics,” said Rod Wallace, General Manager for Amazon Security Lake. “Amazon Security Lake and Sumo Logic help customers generate additional value from log data and give security teams the visibility needed while providing comprehensive threat detection and incident response.”

Check out the video: Modernize security operations .

