The Global Residential Portable Air Purifier Market is expected to grow by $4124.02 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the residential portable air purifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological innovations and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality, and convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product.



The residential portable air purifier market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dust collectors

• Fume and smoke collectors

• Others



By Technology

• High-efficiency particulate air

• Electrostatic precipitators

• Ionizers and ozone generators

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the smart connectivity in residential portable air purifiers as one of the prime reasons driving the residential portable air purifier market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in demand for energy-efficient air purifiers and the availability of multi-functional products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the residential portable air purifier market covers the following areas:

• Residential portable air purifier market sizing

• Residential portable air purifier market forecast

• Residential portable air purifier market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential portable air purifier market vendors that include 3M Co., AllerAir Industries Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., LIFA Air Ltd., NAP SYSTEMS, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Whirlpool Corp., Winix America Inc., and Xiaomi Inc. Also, the residential portable air purifier market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

