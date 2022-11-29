The Global Corporate Blended Learning Market is expected to grow by $36284.86 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.68% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303716/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the corporate blended learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incorporation of microlearning, increased adoption of visual technologies for corporate education domain, and augmented digitization of processes.



The corporate blended learning market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Systems

• Content

• Courses

• Solutions



By End-user

• Automotive industry

• BFSI sector

• Consumer goods industry

• Energy industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the application of eye-tracking in corporate training as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate blended learning market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing emphasis on social learning and the rising use of AI in corporate training will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corporate blended learning market covers the following areas:

• Corporate blended learning market sizing

• Corporate blended learning market forecast

• Corporate blended learning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate blended learning market vendors that include Allen Communication Learning Services, Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, Paylocity Holding Corp., QA group of companies, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Also, the corporate blended learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

