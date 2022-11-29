Carahsoft Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS

RESTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The agreement expands on Carahsoft’s existing AWS relationship to further cloud adoption and modernization for Carahsoft’s independent software vendors (ISV), reseller partners and Public Sector customers.



“The strategic collaboration agreement with AWS reinforces our commitment to empowering our channel partners and Public Sector customers to accelerate their cloud adoption journeys,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “The SCA creates a vast number of opportunities for Carahsoft to support ISVs and resellers in using AWS to transform their business, accelerate time-to-market and level up their AWS engagement to securely drive modernization in the Public Sector.”

Carahsoft is an AWS Public Sector Partner with years of distribution experience on AWS. Working with a diverse group of AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers (MSPs), Carahsoft delivers a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services.

“As cloud adoption accelerates, we are excited to expand our relationship with Carahsoft to help them serve Public Sector customers,” said Jeff Kratz, general manager, Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. “Carahsoft’s expanded training and marketing support for partners will help Public Sector organizations address mission-critical needs quickly, reliably and affordably.”

The agreement represents a significant expansion of the relationship between the two companies. It will focus on three initiatives to accelerate the development of existing APN Partners and onboard new APN Partners:

1) Carahsoft and AWS will expand training and enablement resources to help ISVs and resellers grow and transform their work with AWS and help advance their AWS capabilities. ISVs and resellers can use Carahsoft’s deep knowledge, experience and expertise to launch on AWS.

2) As one of the largest AWS Public Sector Marketplace Partners Carahsoft will advance its AWS Marketplace commitments by empowering qualified ISVs to market and sell their cloud-based software to customers. Carahsoft’s certified AWS Marketplace professionals will streamline the process to help ISVs launch and manage their extensive digital catalogs on AWS Marketplace. Carahsoft’s network of resellers will provide ISVs with additional pathways to customers.

3) ISVs can leverage Carahsoft to expedite AWS migrations and implementation. Carahsoft’s team will work closely with ISVs to expand their business in the Public Sector space.



This partnership underscores the value of Carahsoft and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information about Carahsoft’s offerings on AWS, contact (571) 662-4440 or email AWS@carahsoft.com; or visit www.carahsoft.com/aws.

