Low-Density Polyethylene Bag-in-Box Containers More Popular Owing to Their Strong Moisture Barrier Qualities: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, the global bag-in-box containers market is valued at US$ 3.5 billion and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, as per data released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Rising customer demand for hygienic and convenient packaging and the need for manufacturers to lower package costs are boosting the sales of bag-in-box containers across industries. The benefits of bag-in-box containers include improved packaging convenience, storage, and transportation, as well as less space being used and improved hygiene and safety features.

Low-density polyethylene is chemically resistant. This indicates that it can endure a variety of environmental hazards. Low-density polyethylene packaging helps protect items that are easily polluted by the elements because it prevents water vapor from passing through.

Demand for food and beverage products has increased as a result of improved lifestyles, increased disposable income, and greater consumer knowledge of healthier options. The introduction of such packaging options that provide customers with ease of consumption and the production of numerous new soft drinks are driving the demand for bag-in-box containers in the F&B industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of ethylene vinyl acetate products are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032

Market in Germany is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 4% through 2032.

Market in Japan is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

The global bag-in-box containers market is set to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2032.

“The bag-in-box theory is the foundation of drink-in-box containers. Drink-in-box containers are more economical than standard bag-in-box packaging. Thus, it is projected that market expansion will be aided by increasing launches of drink-in-box containers around the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Segments of Bag-in-Box Containers Industry Research

By Material:

Low-Density Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Household Products

Industrial Liquid Products



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Key companies use technological alliances to produce cutting-edge goods with higher performance traits and boost sales. To address the demand-supply imbalance that the consumers have exhibited, top market players also provide items that are specifically tailored to the needs of the customer.

To meet the growing prospective consumer demands, several market competitors are offering novel innovations. The market growth of bag-in-box containers is anticipated to increase as manufacturers place a greater emphasis on certifications and inspection to guarantee the highest possible product quality.

For instance,

A UK-based company called Elite Packaging created a gusseted bag with all four corners taped. This design makes the bag-in-box container more compact for use and provides greater consistency and competency. It also reduces the amount of space needed for the container.



In 2021, supplier of environmentally friendly packaging solutions DS Smith provided the Finnish water company LAHQUA with a bag-in-box system. The product is thought of as the safest single-use packaging option that assures the freshness of water and is practical and small for stationery consumption.

Key Companies Profiled:-

DS Smith PLC

CDF Corporation

Central Package and Display

DowDuPont, Inc.

Amcor Ltd.

Aran Packaging

Arlington Packaging (Rental) Ltd.

Hedwin Division of Zacros America, Inc.

Liqui-Box Corporation

Optopack Ltd.

Accurate Box Company, Inc.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bag-in-box containers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (low-density polyethylene, ethylene vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl alcohol, others) and application (food & beverages, household products, industrial liquid products), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

