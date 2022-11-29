The Vehicle Leasing Market is expected to grow by $90.87 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136844/?utm_source=GNW

51% during the forecast period. Our report on the vehicle leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective ways of obtaining a vehicle, growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs, and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles.



The vehicle leasing market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Booking

• Online

• Offline



By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



This study identifies the rise in demand for leasing EVS to optimize vehicle performance and reduce emissions globally as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, the car subscription model of car leasing and the use of telematics in leased vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vehicle leasing market covers the following areas:

• Vehicle leasing market sizing

• Vehicle leasing market forecast

• Vehicle leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle leasing market vendors that include ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Citroen Leasing of LMC, Deutsche Leasing AG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, Peugeot Motor Co. Plc, PKO Bank Polski, Stellantis NV, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the vehicle leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

