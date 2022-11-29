The Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market is expected to grow by $21157.5 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048556/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the semiconductor advanced packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by complex semiconductor IC designs, the development of 3D chip packaging and FO WLP technology, and the growing demand for compact electronic devices.



The semiconductor advanced packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Analog and mixed ICs

• MEMS and sensors

• Logic and memory devices

• Wireless connectivity devices

• CMOS image sensors



By Technology

• Flip chip

• FI WLP

• 2.5D/3D

• FO WLP



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of semiconductor components in vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor advanced packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the short product lifecycle of mobile devices and the increase in the number of OSAT vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the semiconductor advanced packaging market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor advanced packaging market sizing

• Semiconductor advanced packaging market forecast

• Semiconductor advanced packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor advanced packaging market vendors that include Amkor Technology Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., Cactus Materials Inc., China Wafer Level CSP Co. Ltd., ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc., HANA Micron Co Ltd., Intel Corp., JCET Group Co. Ltd., King Yuan Electronics Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., nepes Corp., Powertech Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SIGNETICS, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, UTAC Holdings Ltd., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Also, the semiconductor advanced packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



