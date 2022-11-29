The Global Digitizer Market is expected to grow by $69.13 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digitizer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951571/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digitizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of innovative products leading to product premiumization, increased adoption in end-user industries, and increased use of digitizers at trade fairs and competitions.



The digitizer market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Industrial machinery

• Electrical and electronics



By Type

• Digitizer without screen

• Digitizer with screen



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of digitizers with customizable shortcut keys and compatibility with multiple designs and artist software as one of the prime reasons driving the digitizer market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of flexible digitizers and strategic alliances by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digitizer market covers the following areas:

• Digitizer market sizing

• Digitizer market forecast

• Digitizer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digitizer market vendors that include Adesso Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Beijing Veikk E-commerce Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., GAOMON TECHNOLOGY Corp., GTCO Cal-Comp, Hanvon Ugee Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwang Technology Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Parblo Tech Co. Ltd., Pyle USA Sound Around Inc., Shenzhen BOSTO Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Han-Bond Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huion Trend Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Upin Technology Co. Ltd., TurcomUSA, UC Logic Technology Corp., ViewSonic Corp., and Wacom Co. Ltd. Also, the digitizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

