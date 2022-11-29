The Global Melamine Market is expected to grow by $434.96 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Melamine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941066/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the melamine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry, growth in the automotive industry, and the abundant availability of natural gas.



The melamine market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Laminates

• Adhesives resins

• Coating resins

• Others



By Type

• Melamine resin

• Melamine foam



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased popularity of modular kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the melamine market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing emergence of a circular economy and increasing production of melamine, and the use of new technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the melamine market covers the following areas:

• Melamine market sizing

• Melamine market forecast

• Melamine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading melamine market vendors that include AIM Capital Ltd., BASF SE, Chemisol Italia Srl, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Frati Luigi Spa, Grupa Azoty SA, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huaqiang Chemical Group Stock Co. Ltd., LRBG Chemicals Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd, Nissan Chemical Corp., OCI NV, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Prefere Resins Holding GmbH, Proman GmbH, Qatar Fertiliser Co., Shandong Shuntian Chemical Group Co. Ltd., and Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd. Also, the melamine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

