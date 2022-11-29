MTM to Begin Operating $50 Million Missouri NEMT Program

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTM is pleased to announce that it will begin operating the statewide Missouri Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) program effective Dec. 1, 2022. The contract, which includes NEMT services for the Department of Social Services (DSS) MO HealthNet Division and the Department of Mental Health (DMH), offers free transportation for eligible MO HealthNet participants attending qualifying medical appointments.

MTM has a rich history with the Missouri NEMT program. In 1997, MTM helped the state design its original NEMT brokerage program—a truly innovative and pioneering approach to medical transportation at the time. MTM managed the program for the next eight years, and again for a year in 2010. Outside of the statewide NEMT program, MTM has continuously operated NEMT programs for numerous MO HealthNet Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) since NEMT was carved into managed care, providing approximately 132,000 trips annually.

"We couldn't be more honored to bring the Missouri NEMT contract back to where it—and MTM—started," MTM's President and CEO Alaina Macia said. "This program is more than just another contract to us. Missouri is our home, and we are 100% invested in this program's success. Since we last operated this contract, we have significantly evolved to meet the changing needs of Missourians. With new innovations, like our technology platform MTM Link that allows stakeholders to manage their rides through online platforms and mobile apps, we have made the NEMT process simpler than ever. The state agencies know firsthand our ability to provide high-quality NEMT services that improve the lives of Missouri residents—and we look forward to exceeding their expectations as we help Missourians access vital healthcare services and empower them to live safe, healthy, and productive lives."

To support the program, which will be 100% operated by Missouri-based staff, MTM has hired nearly 100 new teammates, adding to its more than 500 existing employees in the state. The program will be largely operated out of MTM's newly renovated headquarters in Lake St. Louis and supported by a network of high-performing transportation providers throughout the state.

"With the creation of new jobs and by keeping tax revenues in the state, we look forward to providing positive economic value to the state and its residents," Macia added. "With our existing presence in the state, relationships with transportation providers, deep ties to medical facilities and healthcare organizations, and experience managing this program previously, I am confident that MTM will deliver the highest quality NEMT services available in the country to the Missouri Medicaid population."

MTM is the nation's most trusted partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and programs offering transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Every year, MTM removes barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 31 states and the District of Columbia. MTM is a privately held, woman-owned business enterprise.

