Experts Say Mining Industry Must Find a Way to Attract Next Generation of Workers to Continue Flourishing

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to national recruitment and workforce management company, Techforce, one of the key issues the resources sector is up against is a reputation as being dated and unsustainable. If the sector is to thrive into the future, the industry needs to address these issues as well as providing more training and learning opportunities for women, says the mining recruiter.

Specialising in all types of jobs in the mining industry from rigger jobs to chef jobs, Techforce says the sector needs to invest in, develop and attract skilled workers so the industry can continue to support the Australian economy. The resources sector currently employs more than 270,000 men and women and accounts for 10% of Australia's Gross Domestic Product, with export earnings reaching a record $414 billion in the past financial year.

Younger people have become more interested in purpose-driven work and hold strong views on environmental issues. As environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues become increasingly important worldwide, to attract and retain young people, companies in this sector need to demonstrate their commitment to ESG, explains Techforce.

Techforce says the top candidates look for organisations that are technologically advanced, diverse and inclusive as well as committed to modern ESG practices. Boards and executive teams must take the lead in demonstrating a clear vision, purpose and values that will help them thrive now and into the future.

The overall skills shortage was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented labour from entering the country as well as workers moving freely between states and territories. One way industry can tackle the skills shortage issue is to encourage women to have careers in the industry, says Techforce.

Earlier this year, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Madeleine King hosted a roundtable on jobs and skills in the mining sector and said, "It is critical that governments and industry work together to ensure we have safe and inclusive workplaces that welcome and encourage women to have rewarding careers in the mining sector."

Visit Techforce online to learn more about a career in the mining sector and search for available positions including mining chef jobs and the best-paying FIFO chef jobs Perth-wide.

