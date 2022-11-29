The Rising R&D Spending’s for the Advancements in Waterproof Drones to Propel Market Growth, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproof drone market is estimated to exceed US$ 3,129.0 Million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 12.3% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.



A waterproof device that can submerge itself underwater for brief periods of time without breaking or leaking is a waterproof drone, in contrast to a water-resistant drone that can withstand splashes but not submersion. Such drones that withstand water splashes are called splash proof drones. Drones are now employed for a variety of purposes, including military, commercial, and others.

The largest portion of the market for waterproof drones is anticipated to be in North America. The increase in demand for waterproof drones for use in commercial and military applications is responsible for this region's market expansion. Due to the region's main companies' increasing investments and increased use of technologies, the waterproof drone market in East Asia and Europe is predicted to develop at an impressive CAGR over the projection period.

Significant advancements are anticipated for small commercial drones. Drones are employed more frequently in both commercial and civil applications because of their long durability and inexpensive operating expenses. The expansion of this market may be ascribed to the rising demand for drones across a variety of applications and the expanding use of drones by armed forces around the world.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global waterproof drone market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% reaching the valuation of US$ 9,981.6 Million by the end of 2033.

By application segment, inspection & maintenance is likely to account for 19.8% of revenue share by obtaining a market value of US$ 618.6 million in 2023

East Asia region is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 566.7 Million by 2023 end.

Under drone type segment, consumer / civil waterproof drone is estimated to account for approximately a 16% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2022.

“Upcoming Trend for Utilization of Drones in Water Sports to Provide Lucrative Opportunities to the Manufacturers of Waterproof Drone” says a Fact.MR analyst

Segmentation of Waterproof Drone Industry Research

By Solution : Silicone waterproofing Acrylic waterproofing



By Drone Type :

Consumer / Civil Commercial Military



By Application : Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa





Market Development

The rising demand for waterproof drones is mostly due to an improvement in product functionality. Therefore, in order to introduce new items to the market, market players are boosting their R&D spending. Additionally, partnerships, regulatory approvals, mergers, and acquisitions are all essential elements of efficient growth.

Market players are developing new technology for adoption of their product with waterproof capabilities in order to capture significant market share. Leading payers are developing long-term collaboration with end users for creating consistency in demand. Tailoring the product offerings for specific requirement from military and commercial end use has been the prime strategy for market players.

Key Companies Profiled

SwellPro

PowerVision Inc.

QuadH2O

Tetra Drones

DIODON Drone Technology

Jebiga Design & Lifestyle

Autelrobotic

Contixo Inc.

AguaDrone

C-Astral d.o.o.

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.

Clickmox Solutions

MikroKopter

Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development CO.,LTD

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global waterproof drone market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of solution (silicone waterproofing, acrylic waterproofing), drone type (consumer / civil, commercial, military), application (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

