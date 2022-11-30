Elysium Lila Metaverse Stands Out in the Virtual Ecosystem with Spectacular Features

New York , United States, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elysium Lila unveils an attractive Metaverse platform equipped with all real-world amenities and also has various virtual attractions and recreational centers to accord a realistic and enchanting experience for its users.



Elysium Lila is a comprehensive land ownership platform that provides users from any geographical location to own a virtual land/property in the Metaverse. This innovative digital reality platform facilitates the acquisition of virtual property where users can perform various activities virtually.

“Metaverse is the new era of the internet in 3D and is going to be more powerful. Elysium is a pioneer in the next digital revolution. Elysium Metaverse provides real-world experiences for users with an individual sense of presence. Elysium is going to change the way you play, work, learn, and interact.” says Ali Hassan Al-Shaikh, CEO and Co-Founder, Elysium.

The Elysium Metaverse is a new and innovative concept in the world of real estate which provides its users with a seamless interactive and immersive digital world experience. The operation of Elysium is further strengthened by their native utility coin, LILA. The LILA coins are the indigenous cryptocurrency of the Elysium Universe that is a BEP-20 standard token built on the robust Binance Smart Chain network.

Elysium offers a wide range of avenues for businesses by standing as a Metaverse development platform. The main goal of Elysium is to build a virtual world ecosystem that includes crypto assets, NFTs, and DeFi with its critical resource infrastructure.

Elysium Metaverse offers several advantages:

Real Estate

Investors can yield more income by offering a space in Metaverse for rent or lease to conduct events and can also sell the property once the value of the virtual land increases.

Play Games

Metaverse virtual gaming in Elysium allows users to interact with each other in real-time. Elysium facilitates a play-to-earn feature for players to monetize and also enables them to earn by selling gaming assets to other players.

Virtual Training and Education

Elysium Metaverse focuses on scaling up the skills and careers of users. The platform does this by offering an assorted range of virtual training and education in the digital world.

Organize Events and Concerts

Conducting any kind of event is possible in Elysium Metaverse. It allows users to host and monetize the concerts by offering paid tickets to the audience.

Conduct Meetings

Elysium Metaverse provides an enchanting meeting experience with fully interactive virtual workstations. It supports remote work with virtual collaboration to conduct meetings in the virtual space.

Make New Connections

The virtual world enables users to meet new characters, interact with them and build relationships in the digital space. Brands also grow their identity by forging connections and creating communities in the digital world.

Elysium Metaverse also enables users to advertise a product or service, do shopping, invest in various assets, perform financial services using DeFi, virtual tours, healthcare, etc.

The global market value of Metaverse is believed to reach a USD of around 1,608 billion in 2030 and is also expected to register a revenue CAGR of over 43% during the forecast period. There are many investors who are more interested in investing in the Elysium Metaverse and believe that it is a lucrative option as the price of virtual land is ratcheted up rapidly each day.

