Thousands of Students From Across The Americas Join Forces to Bring Global Connectedness to the Sports Field

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium international schools group Nord Anglia Education inaugurated today the 2022 Global Games, a sports competition with over 1,000 students from 19 schools and seven countries from North, Central, and South America.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 12- to 14-year-old students will compete at Windermere Preparatory School in a range of sports from basketball to soccer, swimming, tennis, sand volleyball, and many more. A key element of Nord Anglia's education strategy is to help students develop their sense of global connectedness as they showcase their skills in a range of sports and meet students from different countries.

"The Global Games isn't just about medals. It's about teamwork, school spirit, making new friends, and inspiring students to explore their highest potential," said John McCall, Head of Nord Anglia Education for The Americas. "We're committed to delivering our mission of empowering students to succeed in school and life by providing opportunities for students to build relationships and leadership skills through athletic competition," he added.

Richard Davies, Head of Latin America for Nord Anglia Education, said, "Through the Global Games, we believe in giving young people an opportunity to broaden their understanding of global connectedness and the ways they can make a positive impact in their communities when they play fair and well with others."

Windermere Preparatory School is nestled in a 48-acre campus on the shores of the Butler Chain of Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The picturesque PK-12th Grade boarding school boasts a full range of athletic facilities as well as fine and performing arts centre for every student to grow through their passions.

