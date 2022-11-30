Tech.AD USA Awards First Place in the Sensor and Perception Category to LeddarTech for Its LeddarVision ADAS and AD Software

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and AD software technology, is pleased to announce that its LeddarVision™ low-level sensor fusion and perception solution received the highly coveted Sensor Perception award at Tech.AD USA on November 14, 2022 in Detroit. This event, the leading knowledge exchange platform in North America, brings together major stakeholders who play an active role in the vehicle automation scene. Among all applications submitted, the best nine projects were nominated by an international jury of experts for the final round covering three distinct categories.



On display at the show was the LeddarCar™, LeddarTech’s live on-road demonstration vehicle equipped with the LeddarVision software. LeddarVision is a high-performance, sensor-agnostic automotive-grade solution that delivers highly accurate 3D environmental models enabling Level 2-5 autonomy. During the event, LeddarTech’s technical experts demonstrated how low-level fusion technology simplifies complex sensor sets and eliminates the dependency on hardware to provide customers the flexibility to scale and deliver greater ADAS and AD performance quickly.

“The winners have set a new standard for innovation and creative technology within the autonomous driving industry,” said Davina Thalmann, Producer of Tech.AD USA 2022. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity and vision of the creators. Being able to present the future in real time is an absolute privilege,” she added.

“This award adds to the incredible international peer recognition that LeddarTech has received for our sensor fusion and perception software solution,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “This year, our LeddarVision technology was also recognized by the Volkswagen Group Innovation Tel Aviv 2022 Konnect and CARIAD Startup Challenge, as well as the Shenzhen Automotive Electronics Industry Association,” Mr. Boulanger continued. “I am also proud of the corporate accolades we have been privileged to receive, distinguished as one of the "Fastest Growing Companies of the Year 2022" by the CEO Views committee and named "one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies" by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business. Awards serve as recognition to our teams worldwide who are committed to developing solutions that enhance safety and support our customers with integrity and passion,” he concluded.

LeddarTech, a global software company founded in 2007, develops and provides comprehensive perception solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies AI and computer vision algorithms to generate highly accurate 3D models of the environment, allowing for better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is leveraged by OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers for the efficient implementation of automotive and off-road vehicle solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 140 patents granted or applied for that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Reliable perception is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

