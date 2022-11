English Estonian

AS Tallink Grupp and Corporate Travel Management (North) Ltd on behalf of The Scottish Government have agreed an extension to the short-term time-charter agreement for the vessel Victoria I. The vessel will be used to provide temporary accommodation in Scotland. The charter has been extended for five months from 14 January 2023.



