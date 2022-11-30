Global Airway Management Devices Market Is Expected to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Airway Management Devices Market generated $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $4.2 Billion CAGR 7.7% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Device Type, Patient Age, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Demand for cutting-edge technologies due to rise in surgeries and anesthetic use. Increase in demand for emergency care for chronic illnesses. Benefits of airway management devices, such as high effectiveness in airway clearance and the preservation of optimum ventilation and patient safety during surgical procedures. Increase in the number of patients with long-term lung-related or cardiac disorders. Rise in the elderly population which is more susceptible to respiratory disorders. Opportunities Rise in cases of preterm birth and growing need for intensive care in the healthcare industry which is leading to an increased demand for single-use airway management devices. Increased investment in R&D by key players. Restraints Lack of knowledge regarding airway management devices. Lack of anesthetists and paramedics.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in the number of patients being admitted to ICUs and emergency rooms. Patients with severe infections frequently needed ventilators and other positive air pressure devices to treat respiratory failure or low oxygen saturation. Therefore, there was a high demand for airway management devices, particularly single-use ones.

Patients who needed intubation using invasive airway management techniques increased due to the possibility of virus particles being aerosolized during non-invasive procedures. The market for single-use devices grew due to the high risk faced by healthcare professionals providing airway management treatment to COVID-19 patients and other patients.

However, dearth of beds and the necessity to prevent the spread of the virus caused the number of surgical procedures to reduce. Moreover, governments imposed restrictions and bans on medical procedures and elective surgery.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global airway management devices market based on device type, patient age, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on device type, the infraglottic devices segment held the largest share of nearly two-fifths of the global airway management devices market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the supraglottic devices, laryngoscopes, resuscitators, and others segments.

Based on patient age, the adult patients segment was the largest in 2021, capturing over three-fourths of the global airway management devices market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the pediatric patients segment.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing three-fifths of the global airway management devices market share, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The report also mentions the ambulatory care, home care, and others segments.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global airway management devices market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global airway management devices market analyzed in the research include Medtronic plc, Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Ambu A/S., Flexicare (Group) Limited, Intersurgical Ltd., SunMed, Vyaire Medical, Inc., and Vbm Medizintechnik.

The report analyzes these key players of the global airway management devices market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.



