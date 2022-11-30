Finnish Swedish English

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

30 November 2022 at 10.30 a.m.

Change negotiations in Aktia Bank and Aktia Life Insurance have ended

Aktia Bank Plc and Aktia Life Insurance Ltd initiated change negotiations under the Co-operation Act on 11 November 2022. The negotiations have ended and, as a result, Aktia Bank and Aktia Life Insurance will reorganise their operations and as a consequence of this reduce a total of 65 jobs rather than the original estimate of 70 jobs. It is estimated that 34 new jobs will be created in connection with the changes, which will enable people who are being made redundant to find a new job in-house.

The aim of the change negotiations has been to clarify the organisational structure in order to support an excellent customer experience, growth and efficient operating practices, in line with the strategy. Based on the negotiations, the companies will harmonise jobs by centralising and clarifying responsibilities.

“Aktia is a strong player, trusted by customers and investors. However, we operate in constantly changing environment where ensuring competitiveness requires continuous adaptation and development of activities. Change negotiations are tough for an organisation. We will support employees who are affected by redundancies to the best of our ability and provide them with comprehensive change security training that promotes employment,” says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, Deputy CEO, tel. +358 10 247 6350, juha.hammaren(at)aktia.fi

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

