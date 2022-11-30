Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q3 2022 Interim Report (January - September)

English Swedish

Highlights 9 months 2022

Amounts in parentheses refer to the same period in the previous year.

Gold production 611 kg /19,630 oz (695 kg /22,355 oz).

611 kg /19,630 oz (695 kg /22,355 oz). Gold sales 690 kg /22,168 oz (614 kg /19,749 oz)

690 kg /22,168 oz (614 kg /19,749 oz) Consolidated revenue US$ 40.4 mln (US$ 35.9 mln)

US$ 40.4 mln (US$ 35.9 mln) Net profit after tax US$ 9.3 mln (US$ 4.3 mln)

US$ 9.3 mln (US$ 4.3 mln) EBITDA US$ 14.8 mln (US$ 16.6 mln)

US$ 14.8 mln (US$ 16.6 mln) Net cash flow generated from operating activities US$ 10.3 mln (US$ 12.9 mln)

US$ 10.3 mln (US$ 12.9 mln) Average selling price for gold US$ 1,820 per oz (US$ 1,816 per oz)

Significant events after the reporting period

Vladimir Vorushkin, Chief Financial Officer of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) since August 2020, has resigned from his position for personal reasons on 17 October 2022.

Alexander Buchnev joined the Group as Chief Financial Officer on 1 November 2022. Alexander is qualified as an ACCA and his 20 years’ extensive financial and accounting experience includes CFO of Planeta Sirius Group, a top 5 Russian workwear producer, as well as CFO of VEDK Group, a gold producer in the Republic of Yakutia (Russia), and 8 years of experience at Ernst&Young. Alexander previously already worked for Auriant Mining Group as CFO and IFRS Leader in 2013-2018.

James P. Smith Jr., deputy board member of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) since 2014 retired as a deputy board member of the Company on 30 October 2022, as part of his general disengagement from his commercial commitments. Upon Mr. Smith’s departure, the functions of the chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee will be performed by Peter Daresbury.

In November 2022 the Company and the Swedish Enforcement Authority (Sw. Kronofogdemyndigheten, “KFM”) signed an amendment to payment schedule of existing debt of US$ 2.7 mln. In line with new plan, the Company will pay US$ 0.1 mln until December 31, 2022. Starting from January 2023, the remaining debt will be paid to KFM according to a payment plan providing for monthly payments until 31 December 2031, where each monthly payment will not exceed USD 29,000 (including principal and accrued interest of 2%).

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.55 CET on November 30th, 2022.

