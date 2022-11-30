Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces date and venue for 2023 Annual General Meeting and 2023 Financial Calendar

English Swedish

The Board of Directors resolved to approve 16 May 2023 as the date of the 2022 AGM and 28 March 2023 as the closing date for shareholders to submit to the Board issues for inclusion in the notice of the AGM.

2023 reporting dates as follows:

Annual report for 2022: April 25th 2023

Interim report for Q1 2023: May 31st 2023

Interim report for Q2 2023: August 31st 2023

Interim report for Q3 2023: November 30th 2023

Interim report for Q4 2023: February 29th 2024

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

