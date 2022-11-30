Global Internet Data Centers Strategic Market Report 2022-2027: Data Explosion & Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Data Centers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $359.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$168.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$359.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR

The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages216
Forecast Period2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020$168.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$359.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth
  • Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
  • Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
  • Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
  • Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Internet Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 87 Featured)

  • 21Vianet Group, Inc.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • BT Global Services plc
  • Cogent Communications, Inc.
  • Compania Anonima Nacional Telefonos de Venezuela
  • Cyxtera Technologies
  • Digital Realty Trust
  • DXC Technology Co.,
  • Equinix Inc.
  • Fidelity Information Services LLC (FIST)
  • Google Inc.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
  • Reliance Communications Ltd.
  • Servicios Alestra S.A. de C.V.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
  • An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
  • Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
  • Faster Broadband Speeds
  • Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
  • Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
  • Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
  • Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
  • Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
  • Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
  • Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
  • Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud
  • IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector
  • BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
  • Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
  • Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
  • Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
  • Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
  • Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC
  • Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
  • Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
  • Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
  • Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
  • An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
  • Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
  • Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
  • Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
  • Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
  • An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
  • No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
  • No Vendor Lock-Ins
  • Convenient Migration to Cloud
  • Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
  • Cost Savings
  • Other Benefits
  • High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers
  • Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend
  • Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
  • Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
  • IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility
  • Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security
  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
  • Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
  • Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
  • Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
  • IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
  • Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations
  • Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality
  • Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
  • Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REWGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skhwc6

Tags

                            
                                Data Center Security
                            
                            
                                Hosting Service
                            
                            
                                Internet Data Center
                            
                            
                                Mega Data Center
                            
                            
                                Software Defined Data Center
                            
                            
