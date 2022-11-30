Global Data Center Power Strategic Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027 - Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Data Center Power Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027
The global market for Data Center Power estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Data Center Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
