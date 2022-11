English Norwegian

Ståle Eide which is closely associated with primary insider Eva Haugen, has 30.11.2022 sold 658 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of 334,0353 NOK per share.

After the transaction Ståle Eide owns 0 shares and has 1 001 restricted share units in the company.

Please see attached document in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

