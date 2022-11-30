Global 3D Printing Construction Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Aectual, Aeditive, Apis Cor and Branch Technology Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Construction Market By Construction Method, By Material Type, By End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D printing construction market size was valued at $1,420.7 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $750,752.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 87.3% from 2022 to 2031.

3D printing construction is a process for printing polymer, concrete, and metals layer by layer using a 3D printer to create construction components or whole buildings. The most frequent type of printer is one that uses a robotic arm to extrude concrete back and forth. Additive welding and power binding are two more 3D printing techniques. Power binding uses 3D printing within a basin of powder, hardening powder layer-by-layer to construct the desired structure.



It is easier to create new designs with complex surfaces with the help of 3D printing construction. Moreover, less materials are used and it also lowers the labor costs. 3D printing construction offers faster construction. All such factors drive the expansion of the global market. Moreover, rise in building and infrastructure investments across the world has created significant growth opportunities for 3D printing construction market that is expected to drive the market forward during the forecast period.



Various market players have implemented strategic moves such as agreement, business expansion and collaboration to boost the 3D printing construction market. For instance, in May 2020, a construction engineering company Skanska collaborated with Lough Borough University, UK to accelerate the use of 3D printing technology. As a result, such strategic moves are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the 3D printing construction market growth during the forecast period.



The market is segmented on the basis of construction method, material type, end user, and region. On the basis of construction method, the market is divided into extrusion and power bonding. On the basis of material type, the market is divided into concrete, metal, and composite. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into buildings and infrastructure. By region, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition Analysis

The key players that operate in the 3D printing construction market are Aectual, Aeditive, Apis Cor, Branch Technology, COBOD International A/S, Constructions -3D, Contour Crafting Corporation, CyBe Construction, ICON Technology, Inc, Mighty Buildings, MX3D, Peri Group, Sika AG, Skanska AB, WASP S.r.I, XtreeE and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (Winsun)



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1420.7 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $750752.4 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 87.2% Regions Covered Global

