Update to Jyske Bank’s Financial Calendar 2023

English Danish

Following the completion of the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s activities in Denmark, cf. Corporate Announcement no. 54/2022, Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:

Announcement of the 2022 results 28 February Annual report 2022 28 February Risk Management Report 2022 28 February Interim report for the first quarter of 2023 2 May Interim report for the first half of 2023 15 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2023 31 October

Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023. Items to be included on the agenda must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 15 February 2023.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment