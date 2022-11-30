With 8.6% CAGR, Subdural Electrodes Market Size worth USD 66.5 Million in 2029

Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global subdural electrodes market size was USD 32.4 Million in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 37.4 Million in 2022 to USD 66.5 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Subdural Electrodes Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to expand during the forecast period due to increasing demand for intracranial monitoring as surgical planning for epilepsy.

Key Industry Development:

June 2021: CorTec GmbH entered into a transatlantic strategic partnership with Blackrock Neurotech, LLC to provide a more comprehensive portfolio of solutions to address various neurological disorders, including peripheral nerve application and enter the U.S. market.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 66.5 million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 32.4 million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 137





Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on recent trends and developments in the market with its well-researched qualitative and quantitative data. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market development is given further in this report. The major driving and restraining factors affecting the subdural electrodes market growth during the projected period are mentioned further in the study along with numerous business strategies adopted by the leading companies. Precise market segmentation and regional insights on segmented market areas are provided. A list of leading market players is mentioned in the report further.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Advanced Treatments to Bolster Market Growth

The market is expected to witness prominent growth in the coming years. Also, the increasing demand for intracranial monitoring as surgical planning for epilepsy is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, superior procedural outcomes of subdural electrodes for locating seizure focus in epilepsy is a major factor for surging the product demand.

However, lack of product awareness in developing countries may hinder the market growth during the projected period.





Segments:



Platinum Segment to Emerge Due to High Bio-Compatibility

By material, the market is bifurcated into platinum and stainless steel. The platinum segment is expected to hold a dominant market share during the forecast period. Platinum electrodes are compatible with the environment and have a low risk of infection. These factors are highly attributable to segmental growth.

Patient Comfort & Safety Provided by Depth Electrodes to Drive Segmental Growth

Based on type, the market is categorized into a strip, grid, depth, and others. The depth segment is anticipated to lead the global market owing to increasing patient comfort and safety provided by these electrodes.

Hospitals & ASCs Segment to Dominate Global Market in the Coming Years

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & ASCs, specialty clinics, and others. The increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities is expected to bolster hospitals & ASCs' segmental growth.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into the U.S., Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world.





Subdural Electrodes Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Material Platinum

Stainless Steel By Type Strip

Grid

Depth

Others By End User Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

Rising Prevalence of Drug Resistance Among Epileptic Patients to Bolster the U.S. Market Growth

The U.S. dominated the global subdural electrodes market share in 2021, registering a value of USD 13.1 million. The increasing adoption of these devices for intracranial monitoring is expected to fuel the regional market growth.

Europe is expected to stand at the second-highest global market position in the coming years. Developing healthcare infrastructure and the rising adoption of depth electrodes are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Form Strategic Partnerships to Strengthen their Market Position

The leading market players focus on forming strategic partnerships and expanding their businesses globally. The rapid adoption of technological advancements and operating on the latest platforms allow key market players to introduce new products. Also, the companies focus on redefining their existing products to enhance their product portfolio and propel growth.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

CorTech GmbH (Germany)

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation (ArchiMed) (U.S.)

DIXI MEDICAL (Dixi) (France)

PMT Corporation (U.S.)

UNIQUE MEDICAL Co., LTD (Japan)

inomed Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.)

Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.)





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Epilepsy - By Key Countries/Region Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Key Industry Developments – New Product Launches, Approvals, and Recalls Regulatory Scenario Overview: Applications of Subdural Electrodes in Cranial Nerves & Others Trends of Usage of Subdural Electrodes and Intracranial Monitoring in Epilepsy Surgery Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Subdural Electrodes Market

Global Subdural Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Platinum Stainless Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Strip Grid Depth Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region U.S. Europe Japan Rest of the World

U.S. Subdural Electrodes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Platinum Stainless Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Strip Grid Depth Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics Others



Toc Continue…





