Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Report 2022: Outbreak of the Pandemic and Growing Awareness About Health-Related Issues Among Consumers Drives Sector

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Additives Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Inorganic (Silver, Copper, Zinc), Organic(OBPA, DCOIT, Triclosan)), Application (Plastic, Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper),End-use Industry and Region - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The antimicrobial additives market is estimated to grow to USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The antimicrobial additives market is driven mainly by the outbreak of the pandemic and growing awareness about health-related issues among consumers. However, strict government regulations is expected to restrain the market growth.



There has been massive industrial growth in APAC in the past few years, and this is expected to continue during the next five years. Domestic and foreign investments in the end-use industries like automotive, construction and food & beverage have been consistently growing over the past decade in the region, which is fueling the growth of the antimicrobial additives market. Antimicrobial plastics possess properties such as high antimicrobial activity, hardness, durability, and transparency, which make them suitable for use in non-toxic plastic equipment. With the rise in hospital-acquired infections, antimicrobial additives are being used in air vents to prevent the transfer of communicable diseases. The growing demand for medical devices is likely to augment the market of antimicrobial additives.



Plastic is expected to be the largest application of the antimicrobial additives market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026



Plastic application holds the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. Antimicrobial plastics are a type of polymer material infused with antimicrobial agents and additives. The use of antimicrobial additives in plastic restrains the growth of microorganisms and helps in preventing harm cause by the presence of bacteria, fungi, and other parasites. Antimicrobial additives can be incorporated with plastic resin during compounding or as a masterbatch during molding. Antimicrobial plastic offer enhanced properties such as, low cost, improved mechanical properties, high dimensional stability, heat and chemical resistance, and chemical stability.



High economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for antimicrobial additives in the region



APAC is the largest market for antimicrobial additives, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.



Antimicrobial additive manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, like growing demand for packaging, food & beverage, construction and automotive industry. The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here. Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Outbreak of the Pandemic and Growing Awareness About Health-Related Issues Among Consumers

Growth of End-Use Industries

Increasing Use of Silver-Based Products as Antimicrobial Additives

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Untapped Opportunities in the Agriculture and Cosmetics Industries

Growth of the Textile Industry

Challenges

Government Regulations on the Usage of Plastics in Certain Applications

Decline in Construction Activities

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Antimicrobial Additives Market, by Type

8 Antimicrobial Additives Market, by Application

9 Antimicrobial Additives Market, by End-Use Industry



10 Antimicrobial Additives Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Adjacent & Related Markets



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Addmaster Limited

Americhem Inc.

Arkema Group

Avient Corporation

Basf Se

Biocote

Biosafe Inc.

Croma Color Corporation

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

King Plastic Corporation

Life Material Technologies Limited

Lyondellbasell

Microban International Ltd.

Milliken Chemical

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Nolla Antimicrobial Ltd.

Parx Materials

Porex Corporation

Rtp Company

Sanitized Ag

Sciessent LLC

Shanghai Langyi Functional Materials Co., Ltd.

Steritouch Ltd.

Teknor Apex

Troy Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/513nu5

Attachment