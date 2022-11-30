Global Food Hydrocolloids Market is Expected to Reach Valuation of US$ 14.5 Bn by year 2032-end, Accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% During the Forecast Period 2022-32 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food hydrocolloids market is predicted to generate robust growth opportunities by generating a CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.7 Bn by 2022. According to the FMI analysis, the food hydrocolloids market accounted for around 10% of the global food additives market, which was valued at US$ 83 Bn in 2021.



According to the research conducted by Future Market Insights, it has been estimated that the multi-functionality of food hydrocolloids, rising health consciousness combined with the increasing demand for bakery and confectionery items are the key factors contributing to the growth in the market. As per the study, dominant market players are heavily investing their resources in research and development (R&D) activities in order to develop new products and meet the growing demand for processed and convenience foods.

On the basis of historical analysis held by Future Market Insights (FMI), global food hydrocolloid sales surged at a stable CAGR of about 4.5% between 2017 and 2021. Growth in the market is attributed to a surge in rising preference for natural food additives and health consciousness across the globe. In addition to that, increasing emphasis on health and nutrition along with the surging need to curb the global burden of lethal diseases like obesity, diabetes, and food allergies is driving the demand for fat substitutes.

Various kinds of stabilizers are being produced only as texturizers and emulsifiers, which has boosted the demand for food hydrocolloids. Various doctors and healthcare professionals are projected to be benefitted from the prophylactic impact of hydrocolloid dressing. It is specifically utilized to prevent facial pressure and facial markings during the use of medical protective equipment.

Key Takeaways

According to recent studies, natural ingredient goods are projected to gain immense popularity among various manufacturers and end users all over the world. As a result of this trend, a surging number of businesses are concentrating their efforts on obtaining food components and raw materials under ideal circumstances.

Attributing to the stringent regulations, they have assisted to decrease the environmental impact of production. Dominant companies in the global food hydrocolloids market are adopting strict procedures and various clean-label trends. This comprises operations including sorting, cleaning, and grading, in which the processing company has strictly followed various extraction standards and hygiene regulations.

Food hydrocolloids are excessively utilized in bakeries and confectionaries in order to keep the food fresh even during its frozen condition in order to prevent staling. These chemicals are utilized for storage purposes by increasing water retention capacity and preventing ice crystal formation during frozen storage. Furthermore, the food hydrocolloids have no effect on the flavor or fragrance of the baked or confectionery products, in addition to having a low-fat content.

Xanthum gum is known as a bacterial hydrocolloid formed with the fermentation of carbohydrates by the bacterium Xanthomonas Campestris. As a result, the demand for xanthan gum is increasing due to its low-cost alternative to guar gum in a variety of food applications such as salad dressings, non-fat milk, sauces, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for food hydrocolloids is consolidated and combined with various prominent global manufacturers present. The products which are popularly surging with clean-label ingredients are responsible for a large increase in global demand. In order to broaden their portfolios and fulfill market demands, various multinational organizations in the industry are focusing on new product launches and strategic expansions.

Cargill Incorporated

CP Kelo US Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Fuerst Day Lawson

Ingredion Incorporated

Rico Carrageenan

Ashland Inc.

Hispanagar, S.A

Kerry Group plc

More Insights into the Food Hydrocolloids Market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global food hydrocolloids market as it is considered one of the fastest-growing markets with China possessing for lion’s share, according to FMI estimations. China is known as a prominent producer and user of food hydrocolloids, with a diverse range of industries including personal care, food, and beverage, gas, and oil, among others. In addition to that, China is also known as one of the world’s largest producers of seaweed hydrocolloids. Due to its increased usage in the production of dairy-based items such as yogurt, burgeoning demand for food hydrocolloids in the dairy industry is extensively used for thickening and stabilizing will boost the market.

Growth in the U.S. food hydrocolloids market is bolstered by surging demand for chemicals in order to curb the utilization of oil and fat in food products. Food hydrocolloids act as an oil and fat barrier in fried dishes.

Food Hydrocolloids Market by Category

By Type:

Gelatin

Carrageenan

Xanthan Gum

Alginates

Agar

Pectin

Gum Arabic

Locust Bean Gum

Other Types



By Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Poultry Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Sauces and Dressing

Other Applications

By Source:

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed

Synthetic



By Function:

Thickener

Stabilizer

Coating Material

Fat Replacer

Gelling Agent





