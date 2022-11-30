6G Testing - Advancements in Next-generation Networks: Market to Grow by 25% Annually in the Coming Years

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Testing - Advancements in Next-generation Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the current market scenario and identifies future growth potential for 6G testing. The market for 6G testing is estimated to be between $250 million and $300 million in 2022.
Current Market Scenario:
- Network virtualization, remote monitoring, centralization, and security are the key ingredients that boost growth.
- RF, digital, fiber-optic test equipment, and semiconductor ATE are the major test products focusing on 6G research.
- Cloud-based IoT/IoE architecture is the premise on which the 6G infrastructure is built; this will enable fast and effective data transfer across networks.
Future Market Potential:
- By 2030, the first deployment of 6G-enabled devices will beat a speed of 1 Tbp/s.
- Once the market picks up, the CAGR for the next 5 years is estimated to be around 25%, as 6G will drive growth in urban as well as rural areas.
- Connectivity will be the key focus for smart cities and smart automobiles. Sustainable 6G deployments will serve vehicle-to-vehicle communication, in-vehicle communication, and EV/hybrid cars.
- Human safety will be the key criterion in the field of healthcare and transportation, where there will be more automation with wearable devices and driverless cars, respectively.
Some of the key drivers include R&D investments in telecommunication, continuous growth opportunities; advancements in complex telecommunication network infrastructure and mobile internet, and opportunities from smart city projects. The study offers a holistic picture of the opportunities for 6G test equipment vendors across the world.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Sixth-generation (6G) Testing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- 6G Timeline
- Vision 2030 Benchmark and Applications
- The Importance of Sustainability in 6G
- United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
- Important SDGs - 6G Impact
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Revenue Analysis
3. Industry Trends for 6G
- 6G in the Semiconductor Industry
- 6G in the Communications Industry
- 6G in the Automotive Industry
- 6G in the Defense Sector
4. Company Profiles - 6G Testing
- Company Profile - Keysight Technologies
- Company Profile - Anritsu
- Company Profile - Rohde & Schwarz (R&S)
- Company Profile - Tektronix
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - High-speed Data Transfer
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Reduction in Latency
- Growth Opportunity 3 - AI and ML for Efficient Network Performance
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Next-gen Networks
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Autonomous Network
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Government Funding and Policy
Companies Mentioned
- Anritsu
- Keysight Technologies
- Rohde & Schwarz (R&S)
- Tektronix
