6G Testing - Advancements in Next-generation Networks: Market to Grow by 25% Annually in the Coming Years

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Testing - Advancements in Next-generation Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This research service analyzes the current market scenario and identifies future growth potential for 6G testing. The market for 6G testing is estimated to be between $250 million and $300 million in 2022.

Current Market Scenario:

Network virtualization, remote monitoring, centralization, and security are the key ingredients that boost growth.

RF, digital, fiber-optic test equipment, and semiconductor ATE are the major test products focusing on 6G research.

Cloud-based IoT/IoE architecture is the premise on which the 6G infrastructure is built; this will enable fast and effective data transfer across networks.

Future Market Potential:

By 2030, the first deployment of 6G-enabled devices will beat a speed of 1 Tbp/s.

Once the market picks up, the CAGR for the next 5 years is estimated to be around 25%, as 6G will drive growth in urban as well as rural areas.

Connectivity will be the key focus for smart cities and smart automobiles. Sustainable 6G deployments will serve vehicle-to-vehicle communication, in-vehicle communication, and EV/hybrid cars.

Human safety will be the key criterion in the field of healthcare and transportation, where there will be more automation with wearable devices and driverless cars, respectively.

Some of the key drivers include R&D investments in telecommunication, continuous growth opportunities; advancements in complex telecommunication network infrastructure and mobile internet, and opportunities from smart city projects. The study offers a holistic picture of the opportunities for 6G test equipment vendors across the world.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Sixth-generation (6G) Testing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

6G Timeline

Vision 2030 Benchmark and Applications

The Importance of Sustainability in 6G

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

Important SDGs - 6G Impact

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue Analysis

3. Industry Trends for 6G

6G in the Semiconductor Industry

6G in the Communications Industry

6G in the Automotive Industry

6G in the Defense Sector

4. Company Profiles - 6G Testing

Company Profile - Keysight Technologies

Company Profile - Anritsu

Company Profile - Rohde & Schwarz (R&S)

Company Profile - Tektronix

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - High-speed Data Transfer

Growth Opportunity 2 - Reduction in Latency

Growth Opportunity 3 - AI and ML for Efficient Network Performance

Growth Opportunity 4 - Next-gen Networks

Growth Opportunity 5 - Autonomous Network

Growth Opportunity 6 - Government Funding and Policy

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Anritsu

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz (R&S)

Tektronix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiwtz7