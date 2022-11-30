Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market worth USD 876 Million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The helicobacter pylori testing market value is set to reach USD 876 million by 2032, as per a recent research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to h. pylori infection, is a key driver behind market expansion. H. pylori infections are primarily responsible for causing gastric disorders among the elderly, as their weakened immune systems make it easier for H. pylori bacteria to harm the protective lining of intestines and stomach. Aging also leads to the thinning of the stomach lining, which allows bacteria passage through the protective lining.

Increasing patient preference to fuel the non-invasive test segment share

Helicobacter pylori testing market from the non-invasive test segment is expected to foresee more than 7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The segment accounted for a substantial industry share, predominantly fueled by shifting patient preference towards non-invasive diagnosis. The proven accuracy of diagnosis of non-invasive procedures, such as urea breath tests (UBT), are influencing the shift in patient inclination. In fact, UBTs has exhibited an accurate diagnosis of the helicobacter pylori infection while also providing maximum specificity as well as sensitivity under standardization.

Browse key industry insights spread across 204 pages with 319 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, "Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market Statistics By Test (Invasive {Histology, Rapid Urease Test (RUT), HP Culture}, Non-Invasive {Serologic Test, Urea Breath Test (UBT), Stool Antigen Test (SAT)}, Method (Point-of-Care (POC) Test, Laboratory Based Test), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032"

Faster diagnosis & results to foster lab-based tests method segment growth

Helicobacter pylori testing market from the laboratory-based tests segment held a valuation of more than USD 275 million in 2022, owing to its array of benefits lab-based testing offers, including faster diagnosis and rapid results. Lab based tests also require minimum testing samples, making them more accurate. In addition, segment growth is also driven by the convenience, feasibility, and ease of use of lab-based tests, including ELISA and serology for a large group of people.





Availability of specialized diagnostic capacities to augment diagnostic labs end-use segment

Helicobacter pylori testing market from Diagnostic labs segment is poised to exceed USD 390 million by 2032, due to the higher availability of specialized diagnostic systems in these labs. The ability of diagnostic labs to make efficient diagnosis, coupled with growing awareness regarding infectious diseases, is further projected to fuel segment outlook. Meanwhile, the segment is also likely to be driven by the ongoing expansion of diagnostic laboratory chains, which is in-turn fueled by growing healthcare infrastructure investment towards clinical testing services for a multitude of diseases.

Prevalence of sedentary lifestyle to bolster the Europe market statistics

Europe helicobacter pylori testing market to surpass USD 228 million by 2032, fueled by the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle in the region. This lifestyle, which became further prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, is leading to a higher occurrence of H. pylori infection and peptic ulcers in Europe.

Capacity expansion efforts to shape the competitive landscape

Some key helicobacter pylori testing industry players include Abbott Laboratories, Avanos Corporate, Cardinal Health, Inc., Biohit Oyj, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Gulf Coast Scientific, Medline Industries, and Meridian Biosciences, among others.



