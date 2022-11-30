TELUS leads the pack with fewest complaints amongst national carriers for 11th year in a row

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 11th consecutive year, TELUS leads the industry with the fewest complaints amongst national carriers as confirmed by this year’s Commission for Complaints about Telecom-Television Services (CCTS) report. TELUS’ longstanding commitment to putting their customers first continues to be reflected by this important metric, and follows their industry-leading Q3 2022 customer growth, including the addition of 347,000 total Mobile and Fixed customers and 73,000 net additions of robust wireline customers.



“The investments we make in our world-leading networks and customer service team continue to set us apart from our national peers,” said Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice-president and President of Home Solutions & Customer Excellence. “While we are proud of our longstanding leadership position, we are focused on finding ways to improve and we will not be satisfied until we receive zero complaints. I want to thank our customers for their loyalty and feedback, and our entire TELUS team who go above and beyond every single day.”

These results complement the many accolades TELUS has earned over the years for its global-leading network. Notably, in August, independent global analytics company Opensignal named TELUS Canada’s best provider for consistent mobile network quality, making TELUS the most awarded network in Canada by Opensignal for the 11th consecutive time and one of the most awarded globally. In July, US-based Ookla ® recognized TELUS as the fastest mobile provider in Canada, representing the 10th consecutive time TELUS has received this award. Lastly, in June TELUS was named the fastest Internet service provider in Canada by New York-based PCMag for the third consecutive year. These acknowledgements reinforce TELUS’ leadership in offering customers the fastest, most expansive and reliable service in Canada across its wireless and PureFibre networks.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 28 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company, which provides employee and family preventative healthcare and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes covering over 60 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.