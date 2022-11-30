Spain Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring DC Investors - Aire Networks, DATA4, AWS, Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, & Nabiax

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the Spain data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



The country's major construction locations include Madrid, Barcelona, and others. Spain is one of the leading secondary data center markets in Europe, with Madrid developing into one of the high investment locations. The industry has over 29 landing stations for submarine cables connecting the country to major markets worldwide and several inland internet exchange points.



The Spain data center market has the presence of cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. AWS is developing a cloud region with three availability zones in Madrid and is expected to be operational by 2023. Google opened its first cloud region in the country in May 2022, with three availability zones.

Regarding renewable energy, The Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE) will allocate over $200 million to support renewable energy initiatives across seven autonomous communities in the country. The SpainDC (Spain Data Center Association) was set up to convert Spain into an interconnection hub of Europe as the country experiences a data center boom supported by the strategic location of the Iberian Peninsula.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



Online shopping, even post-COVID-19, has increased the demand for online platforms compared to traditional shopping. In addition, governments and private organizations migrated to digital platforms to maintain contactless services; the demand for data center services in the country accelerated.

The Spain data center market is one of the major markets in Western Europe. It is supported by factors such as increased cloud-based services, growing digitalization, and inland and submarine cable connectivity.

Spain acts as a bridge between Europe and North Africa, in addition to having a solid link with South America, due to the cultural and language-based similarities, which also works in its favor for receiving investments.

The government has launched several digitalization initiatives, such as the General Law of Telecommunications, the National Cybersecurity Plan, and Spain Digital 2025, and established around 8 AI laboratories across several strategic areas.

There is a significant increase in cloud demand in the country in the light of which cloud service providers such as Google, AWS, Oracle, and Microsoft are investing in or planning to invest and set up cloud regions.

Telecom operators support the 5G rollout agenda in the country according to Spain Digital 2025, wherein 100% of the population will be connected to 5G by 2025. Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, and Masmovil are deploying commercial 5G services across the country.

Spain has renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. The government aims to generate 74% of the energy mix from renewable sources by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In 2021, the country witnessed investments from major companies such as Aire Networks, EdgeConneX, and Equinix. The market has also seen investments from some new entrants.

The market has the presence of both local and global construction contractors that caters to major operators in the market. Ferrovial, based in Spain, has provided its engineering services for Telefonica's data center based in Madrid city in Spain, which achieved certification of LEED Gold.

Activity around acquisitions and partnerships for data center development has grown significantly in Spain. For instance, in 2021, Nabiax acquired two data centers in Spain from Telefonica.

