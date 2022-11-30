Mozambican Petroleum Industry Report 2022: Focus on Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Liquefied Fuels and Lubricating Oils and Greases

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Mozambican Petroleum Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on petroleum products from crude oil, natural gas, liquefied fuels and lubricating oils and greases, and the wholesale and retail trade of these products in Mozambique. It includes information on exploration and production sites, licensing rounds, notable players and developments.

There are profiles of 18 companies including multinationals such as TotalEnergies, Eni and Galp, South African group Sasol, government-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) and Petromoc and Matola Gas Company



The Mozambican Petroleum Industry



Mozambique is largely reliant on oil and fuel imports due to lack of domestic refining capacity, and is a net importer of petroleum products. Upstream activities - including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas - and the liquid fuel sector are dominated by multinational companies.

Vast natural gas volumes have been discovered in offshore Area 1 and Area 4 blocks in the Rovuma basin, but investment inflows and the development of mega projects could be at risk due to security concerns in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.



Natural Gas Production



Natural gas is produced in the Pande and Temane fields in the Mozambique Basin. A floating plant for LNG, which arrived in Mozambique in January 2022, is the first offshore LNG project to come online in Mozambique, the first floating LNG facility to be deployed in deep waters in Africa and the third one in the world. The floating plant has a capacity to liquefy 3.4Mt of natural gas per year from subsea gas-producing wells.



Fuel Retail



Opportunities for fuel retailers are growing due to improving economic conditions in Mozambique. Fuel retail is dominated by the major international players.

All petrol and diesel products for sale in Mozambique are imported in a centralised process with retail prices set by the regulator. Diesel and petrol prices are not subsidised by government.



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY PROFILE



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

3.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



4. LOCAL

4.1. Key Trends

4.2. Notable Players

4.3. Trade

4.4. Corporate Actions

4.5. Regulations

4.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. COVID-19

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Security Issues

7.5. Natural Disasters

7.6. Environmental Issues

7.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

7.8. Government Support

7.9. Input Costs



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1 Barriers to Entry



9. SWOT ANALYSIS



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



12. REFERENCES

12.1 Publications

12.2 Websites



Companies Mentioned

Abba Bokamoso Agricultural Development (Pty) Ltd

Afrox Mozambique Ltda

Bharat Gas Resources Ltd

Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Bharat PetroResources Ltd

Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd

BP Mocambique Ltda

BPCL-KIAL Fuel Farm Pvt Ltd

Central UP Gas Ltd

China National Petroleum Corporation

Companhia Mocambicana de Gasoduto SA

Companhia Mozambicana de Hidrocarbonetos S.A.

Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility Pvt Ltd

Energias Alternativas Renovaveis Lda

Eni E&P Holding BV

Eni Energy Activities Srl

Eni gas e luce SpA

Eni Gas Transport Services Srl

Eni Mozambico SpA

Eni New Energy SpA

Eni SpA

ETS SpA

FINO Paytech Ltd

Forjadora, SA

Galp Mozambique Ltda

Gas Distribution Company of Thessaloniki-Thessaly SA

Gas Supply Company Thessaloniki-Thessalia SA

Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd

Haridwar Natural Gas Pvt Ltd

Hu's Hu Bride and Co (Pty) Ltd

IHB Pvt Ltd

Importadora Mocambicana De Petroleos Ltda

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

JFS Energia SARL

JFS Imobiliaria S.A.

Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd

Lemang Agricultural Services (Pty) Ltd

Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd

Mariconsult SpA

Matola Gas Company SA

Matrix Bharat Pte Ltd

Mozambique Rovuma Venture SpA

Mumbai Aviation Fuel Farm Facility Pvt Ltd

Oleos Mocambique Ltda

PetroBeira Ltda

Petroleos de Mozambique S.A.

Petromoc e Sasol SARL

PICSA Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd

Puma Energy (Mocambique) Ltda

Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd

Rovuma Basin LNG Land Ltda

Sabarmati Gas Ltd

SAMCO Sagl

Sasol Ltd

Sasol Nywerhede (Pty) Ltd

SEA SpA

Sentraal-Oos Korporatief Ltd

Seram SpA

Servizi Fondo Bombole Metano SpA

Sociedade Algodoeira do Niassa JFS S.A.

Tecnica Industrial SARL

TotalEnergies Marketing Mocambique S.A.

Transmed SpA

Transmediterranean Pipeline Co Ltd

Union Fenosa Gas SA

Vivo Energy Mozambique Ltda

