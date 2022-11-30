Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Industry Report 2022 with Focus on Accelerating Digital Transformation - Top Trends and Growth Opportunities Emerging from this Space

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 20 Companies Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study identifies key solution providers that support the digital transformation of the waste recycling and circular economy industry. It analyzes the top trends and growth opportunities emerging from this space, noting the regional differences in adoption technologies.
The key factors driving and restraining the growth of this market have also been discussed. Digitalization is playing an increasingly prominent role in the shift towards a circular economy and efficient waste management for sustainable smart cities. The digitalization of the waste recycling and management market entails a game-changing data-driven transformation of the key segments, enabling more efficient operation.
This involves smart waste recycling bin collection systems, smart fleet management & logistics solutions, smart waste sorting and recycling systems, digital resource mapping, cloud computing, connectivity, and customer interface operations.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key digital solutions for the waste recycling and circular economy market?
- What are the key drivers and restraints for the digitalization of the waste recycling and circular economy market?
- What are the top trends and growth opportunities in this space?
- What is the present and future market size, and which technologies, solutions, and regions are expected to witness the highest growth rates over the forecast period?
- Who are the top 20 global accelerators of digital transformation in the waste recycling and circular economy market?
- What are some examples of case studies and use cases?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Transformation in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- How Can You Leverage this Research - Persona-based View
- Top 20 Digital Best Practitioners
- Top 20 Digital Best Practitioners - Technology Coverage
3. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Digital Solutions in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market - Analysis Methodology
- Executive Dashboard
- Digital Solution Architecture of the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market
4. Industry Outlook and Top 6 Trends for the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market
- Key 2022 Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Trends
- Trend 1 - Smart Bins
- Trend 2 - Smart Trucks and Route Optimization Software
- Trend 3 - AI-based Material Sorting
- Trend 4 - Cloud-based Enterprises
- Trend 5 - Circular Management System for Building Materials: BAMB
- Trend 6 - Plastic Credits
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers for Digital Solution Adoption Across the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market
- Growth Restraints for Digital Solution Adoption Across the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market
6. Market Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
7. Best Practices and Use Cases
- Best Practice Examples and Use Cases
8. Top 20 Digital Best Practitioner Profiles
- AMCS Group
- AMP Robotics
- Apple
- Bigbelly
- Compology
- Ecube Labs
- Evreka
- Loopfront
- Nordsense
- REEN AS
- rePurpose
- Rubicon
- SAP
- Security Matters (SMX)
- Sensoneo
- TOMRA Recycling
- Topolytics
- Veolia
- Waste Management Inc. (WM)
- ZenRobotics
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Solutions for the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Accelerated Decarbonization Alongside Digitalization
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Supply Chain Digital Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3 - SaaS Business Model
10. How Can You Leverage the Research Better?
- Engage with our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and Thrive Tomorrow
- Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs
- Study License for Reprint & Integration with Landing Page
- Virtual think tanks, led and moderated by the Publisher
- Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f25iik