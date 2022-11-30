Aniverse Introduces New Characters and Launches Web 3.0 Metaverse Service

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aniverse announced on the 30th that it will officially launch its Web 3.0 Metaverse. Services currently provided within the Aniverse Web 3.0 Metaverse include Larva NFT Staking, Larva Kids NFT Breeding, NFT Marketplace, Media, and Swap.





Aniverse's Web 3.0 Metaverse, which is scheduled to be launched as a web service, has been designed to look like a movie set. Animations that fit the concept of various services provided by Aniverse have been formed within the Metaverse.

In July, Aniverse introduced five new characters called 'ANIVERSE TOWN', the mascot characters of the Aniverse Metaverse. The names of each character were decided by holding a vote for users within the community and names chosen were; Elin, Marvin, Bran, Balboa, and Annie. Aniverse also seeks to continuously expand the ecosystem by adding partner company's IP characters to the Aniverse Metaverse.

After selling all 10,000 Larva PFP NFTs on OpenSea in March, Aniverse is expanding its services by launching staking, swap, and breeding services in quick succession. Currently, one of the benefits of the breeding service is the launch of the Larva NFT staking boosting service.

Social Links

ANIVERSE NFT Discord: https://discord.gg/larvanft

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ANIVERSE17

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aniversefoundation

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VAzaWe

Telegram Official Group: https://t.me/aniverse_official_worldwide

Media Contact

Brand: ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD

Email: ysc@aniverse.io

Telephone: +82 070-4609-6487

Website: https://aniverse.io/

SOURCE: ANIVERSE FOUNDATION LTD