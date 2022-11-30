Surgical Robots Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Robots for Various Surgeries Drives Growth

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Surgical Robots Market.

The global Surgical Robots market is expected to grow at 17.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 18.01 billion by 2028 from USD 4.38 billion in 2019.

Surgical Robots Market Overview

Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and explores the key trends in the growing surgical robots market. Globally, are surgical robots high in demand due to their benefits including quicker recovery, lower risk of infection, decreased post-operative pain, and shorter hospital stays? Read more to get answers and insights for such and other key questions from the report.

Robotic surgery, also known as robot-assisted surgery, enables medical professionals to carry out a variety of intricate treatments with greater accuracy, adaptability, and control than is feasible with traditional methods. Robotic surgery is frequently related to minimally invasive surgery, which involves operations done through small incisions. The positioning and manipulation of surgical tools can be aided by surgical robots, which are self-powered, computer-controlled machines. The extensive use of surgical robots in healthcare settings, a booming population, technical advancements, and increased budgets for medical robot research are driving the growth of the surgical robotics market. Surgical Robot demand is probably influenced by biomedical industry expansion on a large scale and rising healthcare costs.

Live Get a Free Sample Report of Surgical Robots Market ->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1893/surgical-robots-market/#request-a-sample

Drivers for the Surgical Robots Market:

The expanding requirement for automation in the healthcare sector and the changing trend toward sophisticated robotic surgery are the main drivers driving the market size for surgical robots.

The global lack of doctors and surgeons as well as the growing popularity of automated surgical equipment are two major drivers propelling the market expansion for surgical robots.

Restraints for Surgical Robots Market:

The market for medical robots will be hampered by the high cost of robotic surgical procedures and robotic equipment.

The market expansion for surgical robots will be hampered by the rise in the number of fatalities and injuries brought on by robotic surgery.

Opportunities for the growth of The Surgical Robots Market:

The robust market potential for robotic surgery will emerge from untapped markets like Brazil, India, China, and other emerging nations.

Nanotechnology advancements are especially well suited to help the discipline of neurosurgery. Nanodevices lay the foundation for greater control and accuracy, such as for the reconnection of nerves. As a result of recent advancements in nanoscale technology, axons can now be individually controlled. Restoring connection to transected axons is essential for function restoration.

Oncology is another area where surgical nanorobots could be useful, particularly for imaging tumor margins. The detection and mapping of tumor margins during surgery can be greatly enhanced with the inclusion of nanorobots in tumor excision procedures. The plan is to inject the patient with nanorobots that use chemical sensors trained to detect various concentrations of E-cadherin and beta-catenin to find tumor tissue margins and metastatic sites. A cluster of nanorobots assembles on the tumor and transmits an electromagnetic localization signal to the surgeon for additional investigations.

Challenges for the Surgical Robots Market:

A devoted, motivated surgical team, including a skilled surgeon, assistant, nurses, and anesthesiologist, frequent patient scheduling, and measurements of results are required in order to guarantee success.

If there are issues, the surgeon might have to switch to an open operation with bigger incisions. These include surgical scar tissue that makes it challenging for robotic technology to perform the surgery.

The limited motion caused by the straight laparoscopic tools and fixation was made possible by the short abdominal wall incision.

Visual impairment brought on by two-dimensional imaging.

The effects of a surgeon's tremor are amplified when long instruments are used.

The surgeon is subjected to poor ergonomics.

Read Full Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1893/surgical-robots-market/

Key Trends in the Surgical Robots Market:

The use of robotic surgery benefits both patients and surgeons. It gives the surgeon the ability to perform surgery with a simplicity that was not previously achievable. This is why delicate surgeries benefit greatly from robotic surgery as well.

Robotic kidney surgery offers a quicker recovery period and a quicker return to everyday activities for individuals with renal diseases.

When opposed to open surgery, robotic gynecological surgery has advantages such as substantially smaller incisions and quicker healing times.

The patient benefits more from gallbladder surgery with robotic surgical equipment since they can get back to work much sooner than with open surgery.

Robotic surgical devices provide a far better perspective and extremely high levels of precision, making tissue cutting much simpler.

Mako Total Hip 4.0 SmartRobotics system, CT-based 3D modeling, and additional planning tools will be available in 2020 thanks to Stryker Corporation. This system provides information that is unparalleled. With approach-specific, region-based pelvic registration, Hip 4.0 is designed to enhance the user experience.

The CyberKnife S7 System was made available in 2020 by Accuray Incorporated. For all stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments, it is a cutting-edge technology that combines speed, superior precision, and real-time motion tracking and synchronization treatment delivery in 15 minutes.

Post-COVID-19 pandemic impact:

Over the upcoming years, the market is predicted to rise at a faster rate due to rising demand for automated tools for surgical applications that require great accuracy but little human effort.

The adoption of automated instruments has been seen to be on the rise. This might occur as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made people more aware of potentially fatal viral illnesses and the dangers of contamination.

Competitive landscape and companies covered:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken leadership positions, while others are trying to keep up with their innovations.

There are a lot of players in each region who are trying to penetrate the market. Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Asensus Surgical, Corindus Vascular Robotics, Renishaw, Auris Health, Medrobotics Corporation, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Medtronic, THINK Surgical, Inc. and Other Prominent Players are the major market players in the global Smarter Devices coatings market.

Surgical robots market objectives of the study:

To quantitatively analyze the surgical robots market from 2022-2029. To define, classify, and forecast the global surgical robots market based on products & services, applications, and end-user. To assess and project the size of the global surgical robots market in terms of value. To analyze the influence of the elements, such as drivers, constraints, challenges, opportunities, and key industry developments influencing market dynamics. The report analyzes the bargaining power of buyers & suppliers, the threat of substitute products & new entrants, and the competitive scenario of the market based on Porter’s five forces model.

Key Market Segments: Surgical robots market

Surgical robots market by Product & Services, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Instruments and Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

Surgical robots market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

Surgical robots market by End-User, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Surgical robots market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered.

Regional Growth Insights:

The surgical robotics market was dominated by North America in 2021, however throughout the forecast period; the highest CAGR is anticipated to be recorded in the Asia Pacific region. Growth in the North American market is driven by rising healthcare revenues, rising numbers of elderly and surgical patients, and a greater emphasis on robotics training for doctors.

Due to the rising patient population and expanding use of sophisticated automated surgical equipment, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to grow at a profitable pace throughout the projected period. The region's market is expected to grow faster as a result of rising awareness of the benefits of adopting contemporary healthcare facilities and innovative medical technologies. Additionally, rising government attempts to create cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure draw international investors to participate in the development of automated instruments, which is predicted to drive market expansion in this area over the next years.

The bulk of robotically assisted surgeries is done in the subspecialty of abdominal-pelvic surgery, which also encompasses gynecology, urology, and general surgery. As you may already be aware, India has the greatest concentration of highly skilled laparoscopic surgeons in the entire world. The development of robotic surgery in India provided them with a fantastic opportunity to develop their medical practice and add more difficult surgical procedures to their repertoire beyond laparoscopic techniques.

Get Discount on Carbon Black Market Report->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1893/surgical-robots-market/#inquire-for-discount

The key questions answered in the report are:

- What was the market size of the surgical robots market before Covid-19 and what is the forecast from 2022 onwards? - Who are the key manufacturers in the market and what are their product offerings? - Which are the highest-growing countries in the market and what is their growth rate? - What are the key factors driving the market in countries like the USA, Germany, India, China, and other major countries? - What are the restraints for the growth of the surgical robots market? - What are the key trends in the surgical robots market?

Related reports->

Medical Robots Market

The global medical robots market is expected to grow at a 16.67% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 23.10 USD billion by 2029 from 5.90 USD billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10282/medical-robots-market/

3D Printing Plastic Market

The global 3D printing plastic market is expected to grow at more than 25% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 17.81 billion by 2029 from USD 2.39 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5451/3d-printing-plastic-market/

Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market

The global medical simulation market is expected to grow at 15.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.28 billion by 2029 from USD 1.5 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11086/healthcare-medical-simulation-market/

Breast Augmentation Market

Breast Augmentation market size was valued at USD 925 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2891.37 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10706/breast-augmentation-market/

Auto Injector Market

The global Auto Injector Market is projected to reach USD 169.74 billion by 2029 from USD 41.00 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2029.