Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2022

- Revenue for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Increased 47.3% to $668.8 million -

- Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 EPS Increased 88% to a Record $1.82 -

- Increases Fiscal 2023 EPS Modeling Assumption in Range of $4.55-$4.85 -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered another consecutive quarter of record financial results, with third quarter earnings per share of $1.82. The ongoing strength of the agriculture sector combined with our customer-centric focus drove consolidated revenue growth of 47%, which was supported by strong contribution across each of our revenue streams — equipment, parts and service. Our business continues to operate with great efficiency, allowing us to drive significant operating leverage on the higher levels of revenue that we have achieved. This is demonstrated in our record consolidated pre-tax margin of 8.2% that we delivered in the fiscal third quarter, with each of our operating segments experiencing pre-tax margin expansion.   Given these strong third quarter results, coupled with our expectations for the solid market fundamentals continuing through the fourth quarter, we are increasing our earnings per share modeling assumption for fiscal year 2023 to a midpoint of $4.70 per share."

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, revenue increased to $668.8 million compared to $454.0 million in the third quarter last year. Equipment sales were $509.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $329.8 million in the third quarter last year. Parts sales were $108.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $80.5 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $39.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $32.0 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $12.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $11.6 million in the third quarter last year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $139.6 million, compared to $92.5 million in the third quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin increased to 20.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 20.4% in the third quarter last year. Gross profit margin increased primarily due to stronger equipment margins, which were partially offset by revenue mix, with a greater proportion of equipment revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to the third quarter of the prior year.

Operating expenses increased by $21.9 million, but at a lower rate than revenue growth, to $84.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $62.9 million in the third quarter last year, primarily due to the inclusion of operating expenses related to acquisitions that have occurred in the past year, as well as higher variable expenses on increased revenues. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 120 basis points to 12.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 13.9% of revenue in the prior year period.

Floorplan and other interest expense was $1.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, net income was $41.3 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.82, compared to net income of $21.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.97, for the third quarter of last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $41.5 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.83, compared to adjusted net income of $21.7 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.96, for the third quarter of last year.

The Company generated $63.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting an increase of 80% versus the $35.3 million generated in the third quarter of last year.

Segment Results

Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $493.3 million, compared to $281.5 million in the third quarter last year.   The sales increase was positively impacted by organic growth as well as the acquisitions of Jaycox Implement in December 2021, Mark's Machinery in April 2022, and Heartland Ag Systems in August 2022. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $42.0 million, and included a $2.0 million benefit recognized on the expected achievement of annual manufacturer incentives.   This compared to $19.6 million of pre-tax income in the third quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $86.4 million, compared to $79.7 million in the third quarter last year. Growth was driven by a same-store sales increase of 34.2%, primarily due to increased equipment demand, and partially offset by lost sales contributions from the Company’s fiscal 2022 fourth quarter divestiture of construction stores in Montana and Wyoming and the fiscal 2023 first quarter divestiture of its consumer products store in North Dakota. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.1 million, and compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $89.0 million, compared to $92.7 million in the third quarter last year, while on a constant currency basis revenue was up $9.2 million or 9.9%. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $8.5 million. This compares to pre-tax income of $6.3 million in the third quarter last year. Adjusted pre-tax income, which excludes negligible adjustments, was $8.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and $6.1 million in the third quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $45.9 million. Inventories increased to $630.4 million as of October 31, 2022, compared to $421.8 million as of January 31, 2022. This inventory increase includes increases in new equipment inventory of $149.9 million, parts inventory of $54.4 million, and used equipment inventory of $0.5 million. Outstanding floorplan payables were $273.1 million on $777.0 million total available floorplan lines of credit as of October 31, 2022, compared to $135.4 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2022.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2023, net cash used for operating activities was $7.1 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $72.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to increasing inventory in fiscal 2023 compared to fiscal 2022.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Meyer added, "Our orderly transition of the Chief Financial Officer position continues to progress well. Bo Larsen joined our team at the beginning of November and has been working with departing Chief Financial Officer Mark Kalvoda to integrate into the business ahead of his appointment on December 1, 2022. We look forward to his future contributions."

“The momentum in our business continues to be visible across all aspects of Titan Machinery, as favorable industry conditions combine with several years of operational improvements and solid growth through accretive and strategic acquisitions. With respect to our acquisition of Heartland Ag, which closed in August 2022, we are pleased with the integration process and their financial performance in their first quarter with Titan Machinery. Looking ahead, we are very well positioned to serve the strong industries that we operate in with our robust balance sheet and powerful operational performance.”

Fiscal 2023 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2023 modeling assumptions.

 Current Assumptions Previous Assumptions
Segment Revenue   
Agriculture(1)Up 55-60% Up 50-55%
Construction(2)Down 0-5% Down 5-10%
International(3)Down 0-5% Down 0-5%
    
Diluted EPS(4)$4.55 - $4.85 $3.70 - $4.00
    
(1) Includes the full year impact of the Jaycox acquisition, which closed in December 2021, the partial year impact of the Mark's Machinery acquisition, which closed in April 2022, and the partial year impact of the Heartland acquisition, which closed in August 2022.
(2) Includes the full year impact of the Montana and Wyoming divestiture in January 2022 and the partial year impact of the North Dakota divestiture in March 2022. Adjusting full year fiscal 2022 revenue by approximately $73 million, representing the fiscal 2022 revenue of these divested stores, results in a same-store sales assumption of up approximately 25%.
(3) Includes a reduction in revenue of approximately 40% from our Ukrainian subsidiary compared to fiscal 2022.
(4) Includes an estimated loss of approximately $0.05 to $0.10 per share from our Ukrainian subsidiary.
 

Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time).

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures in this release include adjustments for Ukraine remeasurement gains/losses and impairment charges. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted income before income taxes (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented, to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe, servicing farmers, ranchers and commercial applicators. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made in this release, which include statements regarding modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 and may include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, and International segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, the performance of our Ukrainian subsidiary within our International segment, inventory availability expectations, leverage expectations, agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to successfully integrate and realize growth opportunities and synergies in connection with the Heartland Ag System's acquisition, the risk that we assume unforeseen or other liabilities in connection with the Heartland Ag System's acquisition and the impact of any conditions or obligations imposed on us under the new Case IH dealer agreements for the commercial application equipment business. In addition, risks and uncertainties also include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian subsidiary, the duration, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, our substantial dependence on CNH Industrial including CNH Industrial's ability to design, manufacture and allocate inventory to our stores necessary to satisfy our customers' demands, supply chain disruptions impacting our suppliers, including CNH Industrial, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to manage inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risks and uncertainties may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact of all such risks and uncertainties on Titan Machinery’s business or the extent to which any individual risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 October 31, 2022 January 31, 2022
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash$45,852  $146,149 
Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 111,849   94,287 
Inventories, net 630,377   421,758 
Prepaid expenses and other 15,625   28,135 
Total current assets 803,703   690,329 
Noncurrent Assets   
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 215,954   178,243 
Operating lease assets 52,091   56,150 
Deferred income taxes 2,937   1,328 
Goodwill 32,022   8,952 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 16,852   10,624 
Other 1,211   1,041 
Total noncurrent assets 321,067   256,338 
Total Assets$1,124,770  $946,667 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$43,338  $25,644 
Floorplan payable 273,083   135,415 
Current maturities of long-term debt 6,895   5,876 
Current operating lease liabilities 9,671   9,601 
Deferred revenue 56,812   134,146 
Accrued expenses and other 56,980   59,339 
Income taxes payable 15,918   4,700 
Total current liabilities 462,697   374,721 
Long-Term Liabilities   
Long-term debt, less current maturities 91,055   74,772 
Operating lease liabilities 50,737   55,595 
Deferred income taxes 1,974   2,006 
Other long-term liabilities 7,020   4,374 
Total long-term liabilities 150,786   136,747 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock     
Additional paid-in-capital 256,073   254,455 
Retained earnings 266,672   182,916 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,458)  (2,172)
Total stockholders' equity 511,287   435,199 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,124,770  $946,667 



TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenue       
Equipment$508,996  $329,814  $1,240,579  $878,528 
Parts 108,719   80,521   254,974   208,464 
Service 38,960   32,026   101,847   89,405 
Rental and other 12,098   11,614   28,923   27,914 
Total Revenue 668,773   453,975   1,626,323   1,204,311 
Cost of Revenue       
Equipment 436,156   288,576   1,070,378   772,584 
Parts 72,146   55,654   172,162   146,184 
Service 13,456   10,249   35,288   29,314 
Rental and other 7,435   7,016   17,522   17,754 
Total Cost of Revenue 529,193   361,495   1,295,350   965,836 
Gross Profit 139,580   92,480   330,973   238,475 
Operating Expenses 84,861   62,943   217,841   176,460 
Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets          1,498 
Income from Operations 54,719   29,537   113,132   60,517 
Other Income (Expense)       
Interest and other income 1,804   616   3,169   1,935 
Floorplan interest expense (588)  (259)  (1,087)  (1,027)
Other interest expense (1,257)  (1,071)  (3,802)  (3,292)
Income Before Income Taxes 54,678   28,823   111,412   58,133 
Provision for Income Taxes 13,421   7,007   27,656   14,521 
Net Income$41,257  $21,816   83,756   43,612 
        
Diluted Earnings per Share$1.82  $0.97  $3.70  $1.93 
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,399   22,222   22,372   22,238 



TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2022   2021 
Operating Activities   
Net income$83,756  $43,612 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization 18,356   16,336 
Impairment    1,498 
Other, net 7,727   7,145 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions   
Inventories (115,734)  3,181 
Manufacturer floorplan payable 78,972   45,801 
Other working capital (80,211)  (45,298)
Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities (7,134)  72,275 
Investing Activities   
Property and equipment purchases (25,430)  (29,693)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,110   667 
Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (100,471)   
Other, net (176)  20 
Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (123,967)  (29,006)
Financing Activities   
Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable 32,212   (30,104)
Net proceeds from long-term debt and finance leases 2,819   (213)
Other, net (698)  (998)
Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities 34,333   (31,315)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (3,529)  (404)
Net Change in Cash (100,297)  11,550 
Cash at Beginning of Period 146,149   78,990 
Cash at End of Period$45,852  $90,540 



TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Segment Results
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2022   2021  % Change  2022   2021  % Change
Revenue           
Agriculture$493,324  $281,506  75.2% $1,160,829  $730,422  58.9%
Construction 86,403   79,735  8.4%  223,389   229,286  (2.6)%
International 89,046   92,734  (4.0)%  242,105   244,603  (1.0)%
Total$668,773  $453,975  47.3% $1,626,323  $1,204,311  35.0%
            
Income Before Income Taxes           
Agriculture$42,044  $19,618  114.3% $83,387  $42,910  94.3%
Construction 6,065   3,564  70.2%  13,197   6,518  102.5%
International 8,488   6,260  35.6%  18,683   9,498  96.7%
Segment Income Before Income Taxes 56,597   29,442  92.2%  115,267   58,926  95.6%
Shared Resources (1,919)  (619) n/m  (3,855)  (793) n/m
Total$54,678  $28,823  89.7% $111,412  $58,133  91.7%



TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Adjusted Net Income        
Net Income $41,257  $21,816  $83,756  $43,612 
Adjustments        
Impairment charges           1,498 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (1)  234   (113)  549   (296)
Total Adjustments  234   (113)  549   1,202 
Adjusted Net Income $41,491  $21,703  $84,305  $44,814 
         
Adjusted Diluted EPS        
Diluted EPS $1.82  $0.97  $3.70  $1.93 
Adjustments (2)        
Impairment charges           0.07 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (1)  0.01   (0.01)  0.02   (0.02)
Total Adjustments  0.01   (0.01)  0.02   0.05 
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.83  $0.96  $3.72  $1.98 
         
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes        
Income Before Income Taxes $54,678  $28,823  $111,412  $58,133 
Adjustments        
Impairment charges           1,498 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss  233   (113)  549   (296)
Total Adjustments  233   (113)  549   1,202 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $54,911  $28,710  $111,961  $59,335 
         
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes - International        
Income Before Income Taxes $8,488  $6,260  $18,683  $9,498 
Adjustments        
Impairment charges           1,498 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss  233   (113)  549   (296)
Total Adjustments  233   (113)  549   1,202 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $8,721  $6,147  $19,232  $10,700 
         
Adjusted EBITDA        
Net Income $41,257  $21,816  $83,756  $43,612 
Adjustments        
Interest expense, net of interest income  1,170   840   3,562   2,941 
Provision for income taxes  13,421   7,007   27,656   14,521 
Depreciation and amortization  7,368   5,734   18,355   16,336 
EBITDA  63,216   35,397   133,329   77,410 
Adjustments        
Impairment charges           1,498 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss  234   (113)  549   (296)
Total Adjustments  234   (113)  549   1,202 
Adjusted EBITDA $63,450  $35,284  $133,878  $78,612 
         
(1) Due to the income tax valuation allowance on the Ukrainian and German subsidiaries, there are no tax adjustments for the Ukraine remeasurement (gain)/loss for the periods ending October 31, 2022 and 2021 or the impairment charge for the periods ending October 31, 2021.
(2) Adjustments are net of amounts allocated to participating securities where applicable.    