Global Eco Fibers (Regenerated, Recycled, Organic) Markets 2022-2027 Featuring Key Players - Sateri, Lenzing, Grasim Industries, Polyfiber , and US Fibers

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Eco Fibers Market by Type (Regenerated, Recycled, Organic), Application (Textile/Clothing, Household Furnishings, Industrial, Medical), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eco fibers market is estimated to be worth USD 52 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 78.3 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The rising customer demand for environmentally friendly products that support sustainability is predicted to drive the eco-fibers market growth in the forecasted period. Eco fibers possess several properties include high wet tenacity, good absorbency, softness, lustre, ease of dyeing, and biodegradability, that will increases their demand in several applications such as clothing/fabrics, household furnishings, industrial, medical, and others.

By Type, the Regenerated Fibers segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Due to rising customer demand for environmentally friendly products that support sustainability, regenerated fibers are predicted to expand at the quickest rate during the anticipated period. High wet tenacity, good absorbency, softness, lustre, ease of dyeing, biodegradability, and nice drape are just a few of the excellent features that make regenerated cellulosic fiber a viable replacement for synthetic fibers. Viscose and lyocell are the two major regenerated fibers that have been considered, as they are the most used fibers in this category. Viscose is a cellulosic fiber derived from wood pulp through the viscose process.

By Application, Industrial accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Eco fibers are utilised in industrial applications including labels, labels, ropes, shoes, automobile parts, solar panels, and apparel that is resistant to flames. The main eco fibers used in industrial applications are lyocell, recovered polyester, viscose, and organic cotton recycle.

Due to the increased use of eco fibers in a variety of flame-retardant protective clothing that is further used in civilian and military applications such as fire-resistant suits, gloves, and other items, the Industrial application is the end-use industry segment for organic cotton fibers that is growing at the fastest rate.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the eco fibers market during the forecast period

The APAC region is predicted to experience the fastest market growth for eco fibers during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and the rest of APAC make up the majority of the market for eco fibers in APAC, which is also where they are consumed the fastest.

In 2021, this region is anticipated to have the highest market for eco fibers The market in the APAC region is likely to be driven by a healthy expansion of the manufacturing sector, rising FDI investment in the region, relocation of manufacturing operations to India, China, and ASEAN nations, tightening regulatory requirements, and rising investment in fabric, automotive, and other applications in the region.

Eco fibers are highly used in the textile and apparel industry to provide better finish and durability to the variety of fabrics. Therefore, the Textile and Apparel Industry dominates the demand for eco fibers in APAC region.

The Eco Fibers market consists of major manufacturers such as Sateri (China), Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim Industries Limited (India), Polyfiber LTD (India), and Us Fibers (US) are the key players operating in the Eco fibers market.

Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies selected by these key players to boost their positions in the Eco Fiber market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Trends & Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Regulatory Landscape

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Average Pricing Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.12 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Macro-Economic Analysis

6 Eco Fibers Market, by Type - Forecast Till 2027

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Organic Fibers

6.3 Recycled Fibers

6.4 Regenerated Fibers

6.4.1 Viscose

6.4.2 Lyocell

6.4.3 Modal

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Others

7 Eco Fibers Market, by Application - Forecast Till 2027

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Clothing\Textile

7.3 Household & Furnishing

7.4 Industrial

7.5 Medical

7.6 Others

8 Eco Fibers Market, by Region - Forecast Till 2027

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 USA

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 India

8.3.3 Japan

8.3.4 Indonesia

8.3.5 Rest of APAC

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 UK

8.4.3 France

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Russia

8.4.6 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.3 Rest of South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

9.3 Market Share Analysis

9.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.5 Start-Ups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant

9.6 Competitive Benchmarking

9.7 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.7.1 Expansions & Investments

9.7.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

9.7.3 New Product Launches

9.7.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Oerlikon

10.2 Lenzing AG

10.3 Grasim Industries Limited

10.4 Teijin Limited

10.5 Wellman Plastics Recycling, LLC

10.6 US Fibers

10.7 David C. Poole Company, Inc.

10.8 Foss Manufacturing Company, LLC.

10.9 Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd.

10.11 Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd.

10.12 China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd.

10.13 Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dqckg

Attachment