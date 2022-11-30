B.O.S. Reports Third Quarter of the Year 2022 Financial Results

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the third quarter of the year 2022.



Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 grew by 13% to $9 million from $8 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2022 improved to 22.1%, compared to 19.6% in the comparable quarter last year.

Operating profit for the third quarter amounted to $235,000 compared to an operating profit of $96,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

EBITDA for the third quarter amounted to $352,000 compared to $178,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $274,000 or $0.05 per basic share compared to $87,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the comparable quarter last year.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "We concluded the first nine months of 2022 with $30 million of revenues, EBITDA of $1.6 million and net income of $745,000. Financial expenses during that period included a cost of $342,000 that was attributed to foreign exchange differences between the Israeli NIS and the US dollar.

These results are in line with our financial targets for the year 2022, which are revenues of over $39 million (compared to $33.6 million in the year 2021) and net income in excess of $1 million (compared to a net income of $451,000 in the year 2021.)”

Ziv Dekel, BOS's Chairman stated: “During the first nine months of 2022, the Company continued the execution of its turnaround process, which has led to encouraging financial results. Led by Eyal, BOS' management is focused on growth initiatives, and is working diligently towards realizing its potential.”

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.

Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.

Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 30,183 $ 24,555 $ 9,045 $ 7,998 Cost of revenues 23,713 19,697 7,046 6,423 Gross profit 6,470 4,858 1,999 1,575 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 128 154 40 40 Sales and marketing 3,599 2,902 1,215 973 General and administrative 1,508 1,343 509 466 Total operating costs and expenses 5,235 4,399 1,764 1,479 Operating income 1,235 459 235 96 Financial expenses, net (532 ) (107 ) (3 ) (9 ) Other income, net 42 - 42 - Income before taxes on income 745 352 274 87 Taxes on income - (1 ) - - Net income $ 745 $ 351 $ 274 $ 87 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.14 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,498 5,201 5,702 5,223 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,542 5,421 5,729 5,613 Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 5,702 5,237 5,702 5,237





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,213 $ 1,875 Restricted bank deposits 129 242 Trade receivables 10,405 9,209 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,177 977 Inventories 6,340 5,567 Total current assets 19,264 17,870 LONG-TERM ASSETS 257 150 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,037 1,097 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 1,172 944 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 517 20 GOODWILL 4,895 4,676 Total assets $ 29,142 $ 24,757





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loans $ 360 $ -

Current maturities of long-term loans 577 740

Operating lease liabilities, current 361 538

Trade payables 6,888 5,200

Employees and payroll accruals 872 996

Deferred revenues 471 917

Advances net of inventory in process 215 249

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 402 112

Total current liabilities 10,146 8,752

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,430 681

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 822 565

Long-term deferred revenues 415 132

Accrued severance pay 245 280

Total long-term liabilities 2,912 1,658

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 16,084 14,347

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,142 $ 24,757







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 1,235 $ 459 $ 235 $ 96 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 76 15 31 5 Stock-based compensation 75 44 25 13 Depreciation 179 175 61 64 EBITDA $ 1,565 $ 693 $ 352 $ 178

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply Chain Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Revenues $ 11,046 $ 18,442 695 $ 30,183 Gross profit (loss) 2,591 3,881 (2 ) - 6,470 Allocated operating expenses 1,889 2,436 347 - 4,672 Unallocated operating expenses* - - 563 Income (loss) from operations $ 702 $ 1,445 $ (349 ) - 1,235 Financial expenses and tax on income and other income, net (490 ) Net income $ 745





RFID Supply Chain Solutions

Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Nine months ended

September 30, 2021 Revenues $ 9,193 $ 14,168 1,340 $ (146 ) $ 24,555 Gross profit (loss) 2,212 2,683 (37 ) - 4,858 Allocated operating expenses 1,641 1,788 452 - 3,881 Unallocated operating expenses* - - -





518 Income (loss) from operations $ 571 $ 895 $ (489 ) -



459 Financial expenses and tax on income (108 ) Net income $ 351

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID Supply Chain Solutions

Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Revenues $ 3,352 $ 5,570 $ 123 $ 9,045 Gross profit 676 1,306 17 - 1,999 Allocated operating expenses 636 851 76 - 1,563 Unallocated operating expenses* 201 Income (loss) from operations $ 40 $ 455 $ (59 ) - 235 Financial income and tax on income and other income, net 39 Net income $ 274





RFID Supply Chain Solutions

Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended

September 30, 2021 Revenues $ 2,871 $ 4,919 $ 304 $ (96 ) $ 7,998 Gross profit (loss) 660 984 (69 ) - 1,575 Allocated operating expenses 529 640 116 - 1,285 Unallocated operating expenses* 194 Income (loss) from operations $ 131 $ 344 $ (185 ) - 96 Financial expenses and tax on income (9 ) Net income $ 87

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers,public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.