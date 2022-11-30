B.O.S. Reports Third Quarter of the Year 2022 Financial Results

Growth of 13% in Revenues as compared to the Third Quarter of 2021

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the third quarter of the year 2022.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 grew by 13% to $9 million from $8 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2022 improved to 22.1%, compared to 19.6% in the comparable quarter last year.

Operating profit for the third quarter amounted to $235,000 compared to an operating profit of $96,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

EBITDA for the third quarter amounted to $352,000 compared to $178,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $274,000 or $0.05 per basic share compared to $87,000 or $0.02 per basic share in the comparable quarter last year.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "We concluded the first nine months of 2022 with $30 million of revenues, EBITDA of $1.6 million and net income of $745,000. Financial expenses during that period included a cost of $342,000 that was attributed to foreign exchange differences between the Israeli NIS and the US dollar.
These results are in line with our financial targets for the year 2022, which are revenues of over $39 million (compared to $33.6 million in the year 2021) and net income in excess of $1 million (compared to a net income of $451,000 in the year 2021.)”

Ziv Dekel, BOS's Chairman stated: “During the first nine months of 2022, the Company continued the execution of its turnaround process, which has led to encouraging financial results. Led by Eyal, BOS' management is focused on growth initiatives, and is working diligently towards realizing its potential.”

BOS will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com 

About BOS
BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

  • Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
  • Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
  • Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands

  

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

Three months ended
September 30,

   

2022

   

2021

   

2022

  

2021

  

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

     

Revenues

 

$

30,183

  

$

24,555

  

$

9,045

  

$

7,998

 

Cost of revenues

  

23,713

   

19,697

   

7,046

   

6,423

 

Gross profit

  

6,470

   

4,858

   

1,999

   

1,575

 

Operating costs and expenses:

        

Research and development

  

128

   

154

   

40

   

40

 

Sales and marketing

  

3,599

   

2,902

   

1,215

   

973

 

General and administrative

  

1,508

   

1,343

   

509

   

466

 

Total operating costs and expenses

  

5,235

   

4,399

   

1,764

   

1,479

 
         

Operating income

  

1,235

   

459

   

235

   

96

 

Financial expenses, net

  

(532

)

  

(107

)

  

(3

)

  

(9

)

Other income, net

  

42

   

-

   

42

   

-

 

Income before taxes on income

  

745

   

352

   

274

   

87

 

Taxes on income

  

-

   

(1

)

  

 

-

   

-

 

Net income

 

$

       745

  

$

    351

  

$

274

  

$

87

 
         

Basic and diluted net income per share

 

$

0.14

  

$

0.07

  

$

0.05

  

$

     0.02

 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share

  

5,498

   

5,201

   

5,702

  

5,223

 

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share

  

5,542

   

5,421

   

5,729

  

5,613

 
         

Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2022 and 2021

  

5,702

   

5,237

   

5,702

  

5,237

 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

  

   September 30,
2022

  

December 31,
2021

 
  

(Unaudited)

  

(Audited)


ASSETS

       
        

CURRENT ASSETS:

       

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

        1,213

 

$

        1,875

 

Restricted bank deposits

  

129

  

                 242

 

Trade receivables

  

10,405

  

9,209

 

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

  

1,177

  

977

 

Inventories

  

6,340

  

5,567

 
      

Total current assets

  

19,264

  

17,870

 
      

LONG-TERM ASSETS

  

257

  

150

 
      

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

  

3,037

  

1,097

 
      

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET

  

1,172

  

944

 
      

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

  

517

  

20

 
      

GOODWILL

  

4,895

  

4,676

 
      

Total assets

 

$

29,142

 

$

24,757

 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

  

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

  

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

     

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

    
     

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

    

Short term loans

 

$

        360

 

$

-


Current maturities of long-term loans

  

        577

  

          740


Operating lease liabilities, current

  

361

  

538


Trade payables

  

6,888

  

5,200


Employees and payroll accruals

  

872

  

996


Deferred revenues

  

471

  

917


Advances net of inventory in process

  

215

  

249


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

  

402

  

112


     

Total current liabilities

  

10,146

  

8,752


     

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

    

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

  

1,430

  

681


Operating lease liabilities, non-current

  

822

  

565


Long-term deferred revenues

  

415

  

132


Accrued severance pay

  

245

  

280


     

Total long-term liabilities

  

2,912

  

1,658


     
     

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

  

16,084

  

14,347


     
     

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

29,142

 

$

24,757



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

  

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

Three months ended
September 30,

   

2022

  

2021

  

2022

 

2021

         

Operating income

 

$

1,235

 

$

459

 

$

235

 

$

96

Add:

        

Amortization of intangible assets

  

76

  

15

  

31

  

5

Stock-based compensation

  

75

  

44

  

25

  

13

Depreciation

  

179

  

175

  

61

  

64

EBITDA

 

$

1,565

 

$

693

 

$

352

 

$

178

        

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

  

RFID

 

Supply Chain Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

       
      

Nine months ended
 September 30, 2022

           
           

Revenues

 

$

         11,046

 

$

        18,442

  

695

    

$

        30,183

 
           
           

Gross profit (loss)

  

        2,591

  

        3,881

  

         (2

)

 

-

  

        6,470

 
           

Allocated operating expenses

  

        1,889

  

        2,436

  

         347

  

-

  

        4,672

 
           
           

Unallocated operating expenses*

    

-

  

-

     

        563

 
           

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

                702

 

$

                1,445

 

$

        (349

)

 

-

  

        1,235

 
           

Financial expenses and tax on income and other income, net

          

(490

)

           
           

Net income

         

$

                745

 
           
           
           


   

RFID

 

Supply Chain Solutions

 

Intelligent Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

     

Nine months ended
September 302021

            
            

Revenues

  

$

         9,193

 

$

        14,168

 

1,340

  

$

                (146

)

 

$

        24,555

 
            
            

Gross profit (loss)

   

        2,212

  

        2,683

 

(37

)

  

-

   

        4,858

 
            
            

Allocated operating expenses

   

        1,641

  

        1,788

 

452

   

-

   

        3,881

 
            

Unallocated operating expenses*

  

-

  

 

-

  

-




    

        518

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

                571

 

$

                895

 

$

        (489

)

  

-



 

        459

 
            

Financial expenses and tax on income

          

(108

)

           

Net income

         

$

                351

 
           

SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

   

RFID

 

Supply Chain Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

     

Three months ended
September 302022

 
             
             

Revenues

  

$

         3,352

 

$

        5,570

 

$

        123

    

$

        9,045

 
             
             

Gross profit

   

676

  

        1,306

    

  

17

   

-

  

        1,999

 
             

Allocated operating expenses

   

        636

  

        851

  

     76

  

-

  

        1,563

 
             

Unallocated operating expenses*

           

        201

 
             

Income (loss) from operations

  

$

                40

 

$

                455

 

$

                (59

)

 

-

  

        235

 
             

Financial income and tax on income and other income, net

           

        39

 
             

Net income

          

$

                274

 
            


   

RFID

 

Supply Chain Solutions

 

Intelligent Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

     

Three months ended
September 302021

            
            

Revenues

  

$

         2,871

 

$

        4,919

 

$

        304

  

$

            (96

)

 

$

        7,998

 
            
            

Gross profit (loss)

   

660

  

        984

  

(69

)

  

-

   

        1,575

 
            

Allocated operating expenses

   

        529

  

        640

  

116

   

-

   

        1,285

 
            

Unallocated operating expenses*

           

        194

 
            

Income (loss) from operations

  

$

                131

 

$

                344

 

$

                (185

)

  

-

   

        96

 
            

Financial expenses and tax on income

           

        (9

)

            

Net income

          

$

                87

 
            

*  Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers,public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.