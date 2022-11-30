Leadership Development Tech Trailblazer Sounding Board Redefines Convention with Equity Benefits for Coaches

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board , the first unified Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, has shaken up the coaching category again, this time by giving equity benefits to its community of highly skilled coaches. Reinforcing the indisputable value brought to the company and clients, Sounding Board’s coaches – who have a coach NPS rating of 92 percent – now have the opportunity to participate in its stock option program.

Having been an executive coach at Fortune 100 and venture-backed growth companies prior to co-founding Sounding Board, Lori Mazan, the company’s president and Chief Coaching Officer, said, “Sounding Board is committed to democratizing coaching while also honoring fair compensation and opportunity for coaches. Rather than diminishing coaching as a commodity, we are always looking for ways to provide more value to our coaching community. Supporting and engaging them long-term as members of our team enhances the quality, consistency and impact of our offerings — which ultimately creates great business results for our customers. Our new stock equity program underscores our coaches’ worth by sharing our collective success.”

As new generations of leaders enter leadership roles, coaching has never been more important. Strong leadership is crucial to organizational success, especially given new business models such as hybrid workforces as well as unpredictable economic challenges. Change and uncertainty are now the norms, and some of the leadership qualities that worked earlier are not relevant for today’s workforce, which values connectedness, diversity and empathy.

Being able to evolve, innovate and grow continuously are the characteristics of effective organizations, making strong leadership foundational. Sounding Board counts market leaders like Conagra Brands and Intel among its customers.



Sounding Board CEO Christine Tao said, “Coaches are at the heart of our Leader Development Platform - and Sounding Board has always focused on building a managed, highly engaged, premium coach network. For us, this means committing to creating opportunities for coaches who join our community — professional, developmental and economic opportunities. Extending equity benefits to our coaches was a logical step to recognize how important they are to Sounding Board and have them share in our growth and success.”

To learn more about Sounding Board’s Leader Development Platform, one-on-one leadership coaching and group coaching offerings, please visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com .

More About Sounding Board

Sounding Board empowers forward-thinking companies to bridge leadership gaps at all levels and ensure that both organizations and employees thrive in a global marketplace marked by disruption and continuous change. The company’s Leader Development Platform combines solution design, adaptive software, people-to-people development and proprietary data and insights — all customizable to drive and scale people strategy. Whether an organization has a specific gap like a weak leadership bench, underrepresented women in the upper ranks or broader leadership gaps that impact a company's ability to attract and engage talent, advance DE&I and successfully complete mission-critical initiatives — Sounding Board’s platform is the only offering that can flex with — and ultimately inform — strategic goals.

Sounding Board offers the modern, tech-led way to drive leadership development in a volatile world – dynamic, people-focused, and connected to the business outcomes you care about most. Join our people-first partners, including Intel, EY and Cloudera, as we chart a new way forward, reimagining how companies should invest in talent to bridge the leadership gaps of today and shape the leaders of tomorrow.

