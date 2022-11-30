Future Publishing Sees Double Digit Growth, With Global Revenue Surpassing $1 Billion in 2022

Future’s US business now comprises 39% of total revenue and represents a significant growth opportunity



NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Publishing , the global platform for specialist media and digital publishing powerhouse, has today announced its full year earnings for 2022, highlighting the company’s exceptional growth reaching $1.056 billion in revenue and growing 36% year-over-year globally. In addition, Future’s global media* and magazine businesses saw a 27% and 58% increase respectively.

“I am pleased to report another year of record results, adding to our long-term track record. Our performance is testament to our diversified revenue streams, the strength of our content, and the brilliant teams we have working across our business,” said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO, Future.

Driving growth through diversification

Future has created a diversified audience strategy, emphasising content where audience demand is highest. This has resulted in a global audience growth of 18% YoY, reaching 506 million people across Future’s portfolio of over 250 brands spanning print, subscriptions, online, email, events, and social.

Diversification is also key to its revenue growth, seen most impressively in the US, which represents a significant growth opportunity and comprises 39% of Future’s total revenue. Future’s US business saw extraordinary revenue growth from diverse business areas, with digital advertising and events revenue growing +31% and +141% respectively, while affiliate revenues experienced +6% YoY growth. Significantly, video has contributed to Future’s 2022 growth, with video advertising now representing 13% of total digital advertising revenues globally.

Creating added value through acquisitions

Future has completed five acquisitions since October 2021 including brands Who What Wear, The Week, and Kiplinger.

Thanks to its acquisitions, Future has rapidly become a top fashion & beauty lifestyle player. Since the acquisition of TI Media in 2020, Marie Claire US in 2021, and Who What Wear in 2022, Future’s fashion & beauty audience has grown 49% globally. The recent addition of Who What Wear ensured that Future could continue to diversify within the fashion & beauty sector while bringing in additional expertise in social influencer marketing and shoppable media.

The acquisition of Dennis brands, including The Week and Kiplinger, has driven strong magazine revenue growth in the US. Future’s US subscriptions revenue increased by 31 times in 2022, and print advertising experienced 84% growth year-over-year.

Achieving resilience with robust first-party data

Future’s extensive intent-led specialist audience, combined with its proprietary first-party audience data platform, Aperture, has made it a valuable partner to brands. Over 472 advertisers already use Aperture to improve their audience targeting, driving resilience for Future.

Future continues to invest in Aperture, which won an AdExchanger award for the Best Publisher First-Party Data Platform in 2022, to help leading brands reach audiences primed to purchase – through rich first-party data and contextually relevant environments that encourage consideration and conversion.

“Looking ahead, whilst we are monitoring the macroeconomic climate, we remain confident in our strategy and the growth opportunities that we are uniquely placed to capitalize on, and we expect to deliver modest profit growth and market share gains,” added Byng-Thorne.

