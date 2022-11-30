Becher Area Mineralisation Expands With More Standout Results

  • Reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling has commenced in the Becher Area, with two rigs now testing prospects within 216 sq km of highly prospective, under-explored Mallina Basin geology on the Egina Project along trend from De Grey Mining Limited’s Hemi Gold Deposit.
  • Standout gold results received from aircore (“AC”) drilling at the Irvine prospect, including 4 m @ 4.02 g/t Au from 8 m, with numerous intercepts > 0.1 g/t gold.
  • A broad 100 m to 250 m wide intense quartz-veined alteration zone has been identified at the Lowe prospect across two 320 m spaced AC drill lines, extending beyond 500 m in strike length (awaiting assays).
  • At the Irvine prospect, which contains previously reported assays in AC drilling of 20 m @ 0.67 g/t Au, the first 12 RC drill holes totalling 1,109 m have intersected numerous zones of veining and alteration with sulphide. These RC samples are prioritised for assaying.
  • Two follow up AC drill lines, southwest on the Irvine Shear corridor, have extended the strike of the alteration zone to over 1.5 km.
  • The systematic AC program in the Becher Area to date includes over 1,120 shallow holes for more than 26,500 m of the > 30,000 m program, on 26 drill lines and continues to generate exciting new targets. Gold assays have been received for over half of the aircore program.
  • AC and RC drilling programs will be suspended during the wet season from mid-December 2022 to March 2023.

Novo’s Executive Co-Chairman and acting Chief Executive Officer, Mike Spreadborough said, “We are very pleased with the progress we have made on the drilling program so far and are looking forward to further results from follow-up drilling in the first half of 2023, when drilling will also commence at the Nunyerry North prospect.”

“The success of the current drilling program in the Beacher Area, combined with previously reported results from Nunyerry North, reconfirm the potential of the Egina District to support a standalone operational hub.”

AC drill traverse at Heckmair Prospect, Becher Area.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s aggressive exploration program in the Egina District within Novo’s 10,500 sq km Pilbara exploration portfolio (Figure 1).

A comprehensive drilling program is systematically testing high-priority structural and intrusive-related gold prospects within the wider Becher Area (Figure 2). At present two drill rigs are now committed to the program.

To date over 1,120 holes for some 26,500 m of a planned >30,000 m regional AC drill program in 2022 are complete and a deeper targeted RC drilling program has commenced. The RC drilling program will test targets identified from the regional AC drilling program.

The Becher Area drilling program will be suspended during the wet season from mid-December 2022 to early March 2023.

A heli-supported mapping, soil and rock chip sampling program has been recently completed at Nunyerry North (Figure 2), located approximately 80 km south of the Becher Area, to follow up previous exploration results1. This program was completed in preparation for drill targeting in Q2-2023, with assay results still to come

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Egina District.

Figure 1: Map of the Novo Resources’ 10,500 sq. km exploration tenement portfolio in the Pilbara Western Australia.

Figure 2: Map of the Egina District tenements showing priority prospects, including the Becher Area in the north and Nunyerry North in the south.

EGINA DISTRICT

Becher Area

The Becher Area (northern E47/3673, 100%-owned by Novo) is located ~28 km to the WSW of De Grey’s Hemi gold deposit2 and contains multiple high-priority, orogenic gold targets in the prospective under-explored Mallina Basin.

All priority 1 holes from the current AC drilling program will be completed prior to suspension of the program in mid-December 2022. The program will recommence in March 2023 post the wet season.

The drill program is systematically testing multiple structural and intrusive targets along a series of interpreted significant shear corridors, including the ENE trending Irvine and Bonatti Shears and the EW trending Whillans and Heckmair Shears. The AC drilling program commenced in early September 2022, with over 1,120 holes for 26,500 m completed to date. Drill holes are relatively shallow, averaging approximately 26m. A minimum of 30,000 m of priority 1 AC drilling had been planned for 2022, however Novo expects to exceed this. The program was designed to test four shear corridors and numerous sanukitoid targets, as well as historical drilling results and antimony-arsenic-gold soil anomalies defined by previous explorers1. To date, regional drill traverses at approximately 640 m line spacing and 25 m hole spacings have been completed across the Irvine Shear, the Whillans Shear and the Heckmair Shear, with the AC drilling rig now focussing on the northeast at the Lowe Prospect. Gold assays have been received for over half of the AC program.

Figure 3: Becher target area showing the position of the De Grey Hemi gold discovery (JORC 2012) to the east-northeast of the Becher Area along the interpreted fertile corridor; background aeromagnetic greyscale mosaic; Novo tenure outlined in green. The De Grey Hemi gold discovery is not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout the Egina District.

Figure 4: Map showing progress of AC and RC drilling to date, aeromagnetic greyscale mosaic and structural interpretation. The blue AC holes and red RC holes are completed whilst planned holes are in black.

Best new intercepts from drilling in the Heckmair area include:

  • 8m @ 2.13g/t Au from 8m (including 4m @ 4.02g/t Au from 8m) (F0632)
  • 4 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 12 m (F0738)
  • 4 m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 12 m (F0739)
  • 4 m @ 0.17 g/t Au from 12 m (F0740)
  • 4 m @ 0.23 g/t Au from 0 m (F0748)
  • 4 m @ 0.35 g/t Au from 12 m (F0756)
  • 4 m @ 0.32 g/t Au from 12 m (F0760)
  • 8 m @ 0.23 g/t Au from 8 m (F0761)

All anomalous results are recorded in Table 2 in the Appendix. True widths cannot be estimated at this time.

Irvine Shear Corridor/Irvine Target

RC drilling has commenced at Becher, with 1,109 m in 12 holes completed to date. The first drill section was targeted to progress previous exciting AC results within the Irvine Shear corridor, which contained 20 m @ 0.67 g/t Au1. The drill holes have intersected numerous zones of intense alteration with quartz veining and some sulphidic zones. These RC samples will be prioritized for assay. Twenty-two priority 1 RC holes remain to be drilled.

Figure 5 Southern Irvine Shear Corridor - AC and RC drilling update. Results from AC sampling to date displayed as maximum downhole Au (g/t) in hole.

Figure 6: RC drilling traverse from the southern Irvine Shear Corridor.

In addition, two AC drill lines have also been completed further west-southwest on the southern Irvine Shear corridor, extending the strike continuity of the alteration intersected previously (trend now >1.5 kms).

Best intercepts previously reported on the Irvine Shear include:

  • 6 m @ 0.15 g/t Au from 24 m (A0028)
  • 12 m @ 0.16 g/t Au from 12 m (A0029)
  • 8 m @ 0.22 g/t Au from 4 m (A0033)
  • 20 m @ 0.67 g/t Au from 0 m (A0034);
  • 12 m @ 0.24 g/t Au from 0 m (A0035)
  • 6 m @ 0.21 g/t Au from 24 m (A0038)

Refer to Appendix 1 below for a complete list of assay results. True widths cannot be estimated at this time.

Nunyerry North

The geology of the Nunyerry North target area includes quartz vein-related gold mineralization within a sequence of ultramafic komatiites and mafic rocks, juxtaposed by regional shears and offset faults. Novo’s exploration licence 47/2973 is 70%-owned, with the remaining 30% held by Mark Creasy and entities controlled by him.

Follow up heli-supported mapping, soil and rock chip sampling have recently been completed at Nunyerry North (assays pending), which is also located within the Egina District and approximately 80 km south of Becher. This program was completed in preparation for drilling targeting in Q2-2023.

Nunyerry North hosts a 1.4 km long, high-order surface soil anomaly, where rock chip sampling in 2021 returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 30.3 g/t Au, 21.1 g/t Au and 9 g/t Au; with additional sampling in 2022 delivering 8.81 g/t Au and 7.39 g/t Au1. In addition, specimen gold has been detected in the main target area1. Follow-up work planned includes heritage surveys and logistics for road access in preparation for drilling in 2023.

Figure 7: Close up of high-grade quartz veins at Nunyerry North. Multiple sheeted shallow dipping quartz veins have formed at the contact of a shear zone and brittle high MgO basalt.

ANALYTIC METHODOLOGY

Four-metre composite samples of AC chips were sent to Intertek Genalysis (“Intertek”) in Perth, Western Australia with the entire sample smart crushed to -3mm (NVO02 prep code), with a 500 g split sample analysed for gold using Photon Assay (PHXR/AU01). An additional bottom hole sample from each drill hole (1 to 4 m composite representing rock from the bottom of the drill hole) was assayed using four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS) – results are pending.

QAQC procedures to date include insertion of a certified blank approximately every 25 samples (4 per hundred) and duplicate sampling (split of 4m composite) at the rate of 4 per hundred. Intertek inserts customized Chrysos certified standards at the rate of 2 per hundred.

RC holes G0001 to G00012 (inclusive) (cyclone split 1 m samples) were sent to Intertek Perth, Western Australia with the entire sample smart crushed to -3 mm (NVOO2 prep code), with a 1000 g split sample (2 jar photon assay) analysed for gold using photon assay (PHXR/AU01). QAQC for RC samples are inserted at the rate of 4 standards per 100, 4 blanks per 100 and 4 riffle split duplicates per 100, providing a total of 12% QAQC.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Groves is Novo’s Exploration Manger – West Pilbara.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, planned exploration activities across the Becher Area and Nunyerry North in Western Australia as climactic conditions dictate, and that certain drill cores will be prioritized for assay. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX 1:

Table 1: Becher Area - AC drilling location data.

HOLE IDCOORDSYSEASTINGNORTHINGRLAZIMUTHDIPTYPEDEPTHLEASE
F0696MGA94_50618799.27684534.462.28180-60AC8E47/3673
F0697MGA94_50618799.07684560.162.23180-60AC7E47/3673
F0698MGA94_50618799.17684584.462.30180-60AC12E47/3673
F0699MGA94_50618799.07684634.762.27180-60AC12E47/3673
F0700MGA94_50618801.47684685.958.14180-60AC17E47/3673
F0701MGA94_50618801.47684735.958.15180-60AC17E47/3673
F0702MGA94_50618801.47684785.957.52180-60AC18E47/3673
F0703MGA94_50618801.47684835.957.46180-60AC16E47/3673
F0704MGA94_50618801.47684885.957.51180-60AC21E47/3673
F0705MGA94_50618801.47684910.957.51180-60AC21E47/3673
F0706MGA94_50618801.47684935.957.56180-60AC24E47/3673
F0707MGA94_50618801.47684960.957.68180-60AC25E47/3673
F0708MGA94_50618801.47684985.957.68180-60AC30E47/3673
F0709MGA94_50618801.47685010.957.66180-60AC30E47/3673
F0710MGA94_50618801.47685035.957.45180-60AC15E47/3673
F0711MGA94_50618801.47685060.957.36180-60AC11E47/3673
F0712MGA94_50618801.47685085.957.19180-60AC14E47/3673
F0713MGA94_50618801.47685110.957.05180-60AC25E47/3673
F0714MGA94_50618801.47685135.956.88180-60AC34E47/3673
F0715MGA94_50618801.47685160.956.78180-60AC33E47/3673
F0716MGA94_50618801.47685185.956.71180-60AC30E47/3673
F0717MGA94_50618801.47685210.956.68180-60AC21E47/3673
F0718MGA94_50618801.47685235.956.66180-60AC30E47/3673
F0719MGA94_50618801.47685260.956.66180-60AC30E47/3673
F0720MGA94_50618801.47685285.956.62180-60AC21E47/3673
F0721MGA94_50618801.47685310.956.66180-60AC21E47/3673
F0722MGA94_50620081.47684960.957.76180-60AC22E47/3673
F0723MGA94_50620081.47684985.957.79180-60AC18E47/3673
F0724MGA94_50620081.47685010.957.86180-60AC21E47/3673
F0725MGA94_50619441.47684085.959.59180-60AC14E47/3673
F0726MGA94_50619441.47684110.959.55180-60AC21E47/3673
F0727MGA94_50619441.47684135.959.54180-60AC24E47/3673
F0728MGA94_50619441.47684160.959.55180-60AC21E47/3673
F0729MGA94_50619441.47684185.959.56180-60AC27E47/3673
F0730MGA94_50619441.47684210.959.48180-60AC24E47/3673
F0731MGA94_50619441.47684235.959.57180-60AC33E47/3673
F0732MGA94_50619441.47684260.959.50180-60AC30E47/3673
F0733MGA94_50619441.47684285.959.37180-60AC27E47/3673
F0734MGA94_50619441.47684310.959.27180-60AC30E47/3673
F0735MGA94_50619441.47684335.959.21180-60AC21E47/3673
F0736MGA94_50619441.47684360.959.08180-60AC21E47/3673
F0737MGA94_50619441.47684385.959.08180-60AC21E47/3673
F0738MGA94_50619441.47684410.959.13180-60AC21E47/3673
F0739MGA94_50619441.47684435.959.07180-60AC21E47/3673
F0740MGA94_50619441.47684460.959.17180-60AC21E47/3673
F0741MGA94_50619441.47684485.959.11180-60AC21E47/3673
F0742MGA94_50619441.47684510.959.03180-60AC21E47/3673
F0743MGA94_50619441.47684535.959.00180-60AC25E47/3673
F0744MGA94_50619441.47684560.959.00180-60AC21E47/3673
F0745MGA94_50619441.47684585.959.00180-60AC24E47/3673
F0746MGA94_50619441.47684610.959.00180-60AC33E47/3673
F0747MGA94_50619441.47684660.958.82180-60AC27E47/3673
F0748MGA94_50619441.47684710.958.41180-60AC39E47/3673
F0749MGA94_50619441.47684735.958.36180-60AC24E47/3673
F0750MGA94_50619441.47684760.958.36180-60AC21E47/3673
F0751MGA94_50619441.47684785.958.35180-60AC14E47/3673
F0752MGA94_50619441.47684810.958.33180-60AC12E47/3673
F0753MGA94_50619441.47684835.958.25180-60AC14E47/3673
F0754MGA94_50619441.47684860.958.25180-60AC24E47/3673
F0755MGA94_50619441.47684885.958.33180-60AC24E47/3673
F0756MGA94_50619441.47684910.958.41180-60AC33E47/3673
F0757MGA94_50619441.47684935.958.45180-60AC42E47/3673
F0758MGA94_50619441.47684960.958.38180-60AC21E47/3673
F0759MGA94_50619441.47684985.958.13180-60AC21E47/3673
F0760MGA94_50619441.47685010.958.03180-60AC18E47/3673
F0761MGA94_50619441.47685035.957.98180-60AC39E47/3673
F0762MGA94_50619441.47685060.957.85180-60AC21E47/3673
F0763MGA94_50619441.47685085.957.79180-60AC30E47/3673
F0764MGA94_50619441.47685110.957.80180-60AC30E47/3673
F0765MGA94_50618801.47685084.057.19180-60AC19E47/3673
F0766MGA94_50618801.47685162.056.78180-60AC51E47/3673
F0767MGA94_50618801.47685075.057.36180-60AC12E47/3673
F0768MGA94_50618161.47683960.960.39180-60AC21E47/3673
F0769MGA94_50618161.47683985.960.24180-60AC21E47/3673
F0770MGA94_50618161.47684010.960.16180-60AC21E47/3673
F0771MGA94_50618161.47684035.960.11180-60AC21E47/3673
F0772MGA94_50618161.47684060.960.00180-60AC27E47/3673
F0773MGA94_50618161.47684085.959.85180-60AC21E47/3673
F0774MGA94_50618161.47684110.959.68180-60AC39E47/3673
F0775MGA94_50618161.47684135.959.64180-60AC21E47/3673
F0776MGA94_50618161.47684160.959.64180-60AC21E47/3673
F0777MGA94_50618161.47684185.959.61180-60AC21E47/3673
F0778MGA94_50618161.47684210.959.54180-60AC33E47/3673
F0779MGA94_50618161.47684235.959.54180-60AC21E47/3673
F0780MGA94_50618161.47684260.959.55180-60AC21E47/3673
F0781MGA94_50618161.47684285.959.57180-60AC24E47/3673
F0782MGA94_50618161.47684310.959.59180-60AC39E47/3673
F0783MGA94_50618161.47684335.959.57180-60AC21E47/3673
F0784MGA94_50618161.47684360.959.50180-60AC27E47/3673
F0785MGA94_50618161.47684385.959.41180-60AC18E47/3673
F0786MGA94_50618161.47684410.959.31180-60AC24E47/3673
F0787MGA94_50618161.47684435.959.34180-60AC21E47/3673
F0788MGA94_50618161.47684460.959.23180-60AC21E47/3673
F0789MGA94_50618161.47684485.959.21180-60AC21E47/3673
F0790MGA94_50618161.47684510.959.43180-60AC36E47/3673
F0791MGA94_50618161.47684535.959.14180-60AC21E47/3673
F0792MGA94_50618161.47684560.958.95180-60AC21E47/3673
F0793MGA94_50618161.47684585.958.77180-60AC21E47/3673
F0794MGA94_50618161.47684610.958.78180-60AC21E47/3673
F0795MGA94_50618161.47684635.958.71180-60AC20E47/3673
F0796MGA94_50618161.47684660.958.72180-60AC15E47/3673
F0797MGA94_50618161.47684685.958.51180-60AC18E47/3673
F0798MGA94_50618161.47684710.958.34180-60AC18E47/3673
F0799MGA94_50618161.47684735.958.28180-60AC14E47/3673
F0800MGA94_50618161.47684760.958.17180-60AC25E47/3673
F0801MGA94_50618161.47684785.958.21180-60AC8E47/3673
F0802MGA94_50618161.47684810.958.21180-60AC19E47/3673
F0803MGA94_50618161.47684835.958.15180-60AC22E47/3673
F0804MGA94_50618161.47684860.958.12180-60AC5E47/3673
F0805MGA94_50618161.47684885.958.06180-60AC22E47/3673
F0806MGA94_50618161.47684910.958.10180-60AC9E47/3673
F0807MGA94_50618161.47684935.958.24180-60AC13E47/3673
F0808MGA94_50618161.47684960.958.24180-60AC11E47/3673
F0809MGA94_50618161.47684985.958.21180-60AC12E47/3673
F0810MGA94_50618161.47685010.958.10180-60AC15E47/3673
F0811MGA94_50618161.47685035.957.82180-60AC6E47/3673
F0812MGA94_50618161.47685060.957.54180-60AC9E47/3673
F0813MGA94_50618161.47685085.957.47180-60AC10E47/3673
F0814MGA94_50618161.47685110.957.43180-60AC27E47/3673
F0815MGA94_50618161.47685135.957.43180-60AC21E47/3673
F0816MGA94_50618161.47685160.957.41180-60AC32E47/3673
F0817MGA94_50618161.47685185.957.43180-60AC13E47/3673
F0818MGA94_50618161.47685210.957.43180-60AC22E47/3673
F0819MGA94_50618161.47685235.957.28180-60AC21E47/3673
F0820MGA94_50618161.47685260.957.13180-60AC23E47/3673
F0821MGA94_50618161.47685285.957.14180-60AC21E47/3673
F0822MGA94_50618161.47685310.957.12180-60AC24E47/3673
F0823MGA94_50618161.47685335.957.10180-60AC20E47/3673
F0824MGA94_50618161.47685360.957.01180-60AC21E47/3673
F0825MGA94_50618161.47685385.957.04180-60AC21E47/3673
F0826MGA94_50618161.47685410.957.03180-60AC21E47/3673
F0827MGA94_50618161.47685435.956.96180-60AC13E47/3673
F0828MGA94_50618161.47685460.956.95180-60AC21E47/3673
F0829MGA94_50618161.47685485.957.01180-60AC21E47/3673
F0830MGA94_50618161.47685510.956.98180-60AC24E47/3673
F0831MGA94_50618161.47685535.956.92180-60AC27E47/3673
F0832MGA94_50618161.47685560.956.96180-60AC21E47/3673
F0833MGA94_50618161.47685585.957.02180-60AC21E47/3673
F0834MGA94_50618161.47685610.956.96180-60AC18E47/3673
F0835MGA94_50618161.47685635.957.09180-60AC10E47/3673
F0836MGA94_50618161.47685660.957.16180-60AC15E47/3673
F0837MGA94_50618161.47685685.957.09180-60AC21E47/3673
F0838MGA94_50618161.47685710.957.04180-60AC21E47/3673
F0839MGA94_50618161.47685735.956.84180-60AC27E47/3673
F0840MGA94_50618161.47685760.956.77180-60AC27E47/3673
F0841MGA94_50618161.47685785.956.60180-60AC21E47/3673
F0842MGA94_50618161.47685810.956.54180-60AC21E47/3673
F0843MGA94_50617521.47684135.960.05180-60AC30E47/3673
F0844MGA94_50617521.47684160.959.85180-60AC30E47/3673
F0845MGA94_50617521.47684185.959.70180-60AC30E47/3673
F0846MGA94_50617521.47684210.959.60180-60AC24E47/3673
F0847MGA94_50617521.47684235.959.53180-60AC24E47/3673
F0848MGA94_50617521.47684260.959.50180-60AC30E47/3673
F0849MGA94_50617521.47684285.959.45180-60AC27E47/3673
F0850MGA94_50617521.47684310.959.39180-60AC21E47/3673
F0851MGA94_50617521.47684335.959.36180-60AC21E47/3673
F0852MGA94_50617521.47684360.959.29180-60AC27E47/3673
F0853MGA94_50617521.47684385.959.16180-60AC21E47/3673
F0854MGA94_50617521.47684410.959.10180-60AC24E47/3673
F0855MGA94_50617521.47684435.959.04180-60AC27E47/3673
F0856MGA94_50617521.47684460.958.98180-60AC16E47/3673
F0857MGA94_50617521.47684485.958.89180-60AC22E47/3673
F0858MGA94_50617521.47684510.958.90180-60AC23E47/3673
F0859MGA94_50617521.47684535.958.91180-60AC21E47/3673
F0860MGA94_50617521.47684560.958.86180-60AC17E47/3673
F0861MGA94_50617521.47684585.958.87180-60AC24E47/3673
F0862MGA94_50617521.47684610.958.84180-60AC21E47/3673
F0863MGA94_50617521.47684635.958.84180-60AC9E47/3673
F0864MGA94_50617521.47684660.958.82180-60AC13E47/3673
F0865MGA94_50617521.47684685.958.82180-60AC30E47/3673
F0866MGA94_50617521.47684710.958.83180-60AC21E47/3673
F0867MGA94_50617521.47684735.958.85180-60AC21E47/3673
F0868MGA94_50617521.47684760.958.80180-60AC23E47/3673
F0869MGA94_50617521.47684785.958.83180-60AC21E47/3673
F0870MGA94_50617521.47684810.958.79180-60AC21E47/3673
F0871MGA94_50617521.47684835.958.81180-60AC21E47/3673
F0872MGA94_50617521.47684860.958.71180-60AC24E47/3673
F0873MGA94_50617521.47684885.958.69180-60AC28E47/3673
F0874MGA94_50617521.47684910.958.64180-60AC27E47/3673
F0875MGA94_50617521.47684935.958.61180-60AC27E47/3673
F0876MGA94_50617521.47684960.958.65180-60AC24E47/3673
F0877MGA94_50617521.47684985.958.60180-60AC16E47/3673
F0878MGA94_50617521.47685010.958.62180-60AC21E47/3673
F0879MGA94_50617521.47685035.958.74180-60AC24E47/3673
F0880MGA94_50617521.47685060.958.97180-60AC27E47/3673
F0881MGA94_50617521.47685085.958.68180-60AC24E47/3673
F0882MGA94_50617521.47685110.958.65180-60AC21E47/3673
F0883MGA94_50617521.47685135.958.52180-60AC17E47/3673
F0884MGA94_50617521.47685160.958.14180-60AC21E47/3673
F0885MGA94_50617521.47685185.958.13180-60AC21E47/3673
F0886MGA94_50617521.47685210.958.14180-60AC10E47/3673
F0887MGA94_50617521.47685235.958.26180-60AC19E47/3673
F0888MGA94_50617521.47685260.958.12180-60AC13E47/3673
F0889MGA94_50617521.47685285.958.06180-60AC26E47/3673
F0890MGA94_50617521.47685310.958.05180-60AC21E47/3673
F0891MGA94_50617521.47685335.957.96180-60AC33E47/3673
F0892MGA94_50617521.47685360.957.89180-60AC30E47/3673
F0893MGA94_50617521.47685385.957.93180-60AC24E47/3673
F0894MGA94_50617521.47685410.957.88180-60AC24E47/3673
F0895MGA94_50617521.47685435.957.87180-60AC27E47/3673
F0896MGA94_50617521.47685460.957.88180-60AC21E47/3673
F0897MGA94_50617521.47685485.957.68180-60AC27E47/3673
F0898MGA94_50617521.47685510.957.63180-60AC30E47/3673
F0899MGA94_50617521.47685535.957.62180-60AC24E47/3673
F0900MGA94_50617521.47685560.957.60180-60AC24E47/3673
F0901MGA94_50617521.47685585.957.62180-60AC27E47/3673
F0902MGA94_50620120.37683472.860.65147-60AC36E47/3673
F0903MGA94_50620106.67683493.760.99147-60AC25E47/3673
F0904MGA94_50620092.97683514.660.71147-60AC22E47/3673
F0905MGA94_50620079.27683535.560.39147-60AC24E47/3673
F0906MGA94_50620065.57683556.460.08147-60AC16E47/3673
F0907MGA94_50620051.87683577.359.78147-60AC13E47/3673
F0908MGA94_50620038.17683598.259.50147-60AC10E47/3673
F0909MGA94_50620024.47683619.159.38147-60AC13E47/3673
F0910MGA94_50620010.77683640.059.42147-60AC13E47/3673
F0911MGA94_50619997.07683661.059.44147-60AC10E47/3673
F0912MGA94_50619983.37683681.959.37147-60AC6E47/3673
F0913MGA94_50619969.67683702.859.42147-60AC5E47/3673
F0914MGA94_50619955.97683723.759.54147-60AC10E47/3673
F0915MGA94_50619928.57683765.559.88147-60AC19E47/3673
F0916MGA94_50619914.87683786.459.90147-60AC16E47/3673
F0917MGA94_50619901.17683807.359.90147-60AC10E47/3673
F0918MGA94_50619942.27683744.659.76147-60AC13E47/3673
F0919MGA94_50619887.47683828.259.64147-60AC15E47/3673
F0920MGA94_50619873.67683849.259.58147-60AC19E47/3673
F0921MGA94_50619859.97683870.159.52147-60AC27E47/3673
F0922MGA94_50619846.27683891.059.49147-60AC22E47/3673
F0923MGA94_50619832.57683911.959.41147-60AC24E47/3673
F0924MGA94_50619818.87683932.859.25147-60AC15E47/3673
F0925MGA94_50619805.17683953.759.11147-60AC21E47/3673
F0926MGA94_50619791.47683974.658.95147-60AC10E47/3673
F0927MGA94_50619777.77683995.558.74147-60AC10E47/3673
F0928MGA94_50619764.07684016.458.67147-60AC9E47/3673
F0929MGA94_50619750.37684037.358.66147-60AC9E47/3673
F0930MGA94_50619736.67684058.358.73147-60AC6E47/3673
F0931MGA94_50619722.97684079.258.93147-60AC8E47/3673
F0932MGA94_50619709.27684100.159.06147-60AC13E47/3673
F0933MGA94_50619695.57684121.058.94147-60AC23E47/3673
F0934MGA94_50619681.87684141.958.90147-60AC21E47/3673
F0935MGA94_50619668.17684162.858.91147-60AC22E47/3673
F0936MGA94_50619654.47684183.758.83147-60AC21E47/3673
F0937MGA94_50619640.77684204.658.61147-60AC16E47/3673
F0938MGA94_50619660.87683590.159.86147-60AC21E47/3673
F0939MGA94_50619647.17683611.059.88147-60AC21E47/3673
F0940MGA94_50619633.47683631.959.92147-60AC21E47/3673
F0941MGA94_50619619.77683652.959.88147-60AC21E47/3673
F0942MGA94_50619606.07683673.859.89147-60AC21E47/3673
F0943MGA94_50619592.37683694.759.94147-60AC21E47/3673
F0944MGA94_50619578.67683715.659.94147-60AC22E47/3673
F0945MGA94_50619564.97683736.559.90147-60AC22E47/3673
F0946MGA94_50619551.27683757.459.81147-60AC21E47/3673
F0947MGA94_50619537.57683778.359.68147-60AC21E47/3673
F0948MGA94_50619523.87683799.259.78147-60AC21E47/3673
F0949MGA94_50619510.17683820.159.75147-60AC15E47/3673
F0950MGA94_50619496.47683841.059.66147-60AC21E47/3673
F0951MGA94_50619482.77683862.059.62147-60AC21E47/3673
F0952MGA94_50619469.07683882.959.60147-60AC21E47/3673
F0953MGA94_50619455.37683903.859.64147-60AC21E47/3673
F0954MGA94_50619441.67683924.759.81147-60AC21E47/3673
F0955MGA94_50619427.97683945.659.70147-60AC21E47/3673
F0956MGA94_50619414.27683966.559.72147-60AC24E47/3673
F0957MGA94_50619400.57683987.459.69147-60AC20E47/3673
F0958MGA94_50619386.87684008.359.84147-60AC21E47/3673
F0959MGA94_50619373.17684029.259.92147-60AC21E47/3673
F0960MGA94_50629114.57685510.962.76147-60AC24E47/3673
F0961MGA94_50629100.87685531.862.97147-60AC30E47/3673
F0962MGA94_50629087.17685552.762.91147-60AC24E47/3673
F0963MGA94_50629073.47685573.662.89147-60AC33E47/3673
F0964MGA94_50629059.77685594.562.78147-60AC21E47/3673
F0965MGA94_50629046.07685615.462.83147-60AC24E47/3673
F0966MGA94_50629032.37685636.362.83147-60AC21E47/3673
F0967MGA94_50629018.67685657.262.78147-60AC21E47/3673
F0968MGA94_50629004.97685678.262.23147-60AC30E47/3673
F0969MGA94_50628991.27685699.162.18147-60AC14E47/3673
F0970MGA94_50628977.57685720.062.15147-60AC27E47/3673
F0971MGA94_50628963.87685740.962.16147-60AC21E47/3673
F0972MGA94_50628950.17685761.862.14147-60AC24E47/3673
F0973MGA94_50628936.47685782.762.09147-60AC21E47/3673
F0974MGA94_50628922.77685803.662.07147-60AC21E47/3673
F0975MGA94_50628909.07685824.562.08147-60AC21E47/3673
F0976MGA94_50628895.37685845.462.10147-60AC24E47/3673
F0977MGA94_50628881.67685866.462.08147-60AC21E47/3673
F0978MGA94_50628867.97685887.362.08147-60AC24E47/3673
F0979MGA94_50628854.27685908.262.09147-60AC24E47/3673
F0980MGA94_50628840.57685929.162.12147-60AC21E47/3673
F0981MGA94_50628826.87685950.062.08147-60AC21E47/3673
F0982MGA94_50628813.17685970.962.09147-60AC24E47/3673
F0983MGA94_50628799.47685991.862.08147-60AC24E47/3673
F0984MGA94_50628785.77686012.762.08147-60AC21E47/3673
F0985MGA94_50628772.07686033.662.05147-60AC36E47/3673
F0986MGA94_50628758.37686054.562.22147-60AC36E47/3673
F0987MGA94_50628744.67686075.562.20147-60AC57E47/3673
F0988MGA94_50628730.97686096.462.07147-60AC24E47/3673
F0989MGA94_50628717.27686117.362.12147-60AC24E47/3673
F0990MGA94_50628703.57686138.262.07147-60AC24E47/3673
F0991MGA94_50628689.87686159.162.03147-60AC24E47/3673
F0992MGA94_50628676.17686180.062.06147-60AC21E47/3673
F0993MGA94_50628662.47686200.962.07147-60AC24E47/3673
F0994MGA94_50628648.67686221.862.05147-60AC27E47/3673
F0995MGA94_50628766.0756046.065.00147-60AC66E47/3673
F0996MGA94_50629491.87685519.062.33147-60AC30E47/3673
F0997MGA94_50629478.17685539.962.35147-60AC36E47/3673
F0998MGA94_50629464.47685560.862.39147-60AC21E47/3673
F0999MGA94_50629450.77685581.762.33147-60AC21E47/3673
F1000MGA94_50629437.07685602.662.31147-60AC30E47/3673
F1001MGA94_50629423.37685623.562.31147-60AC27E47/3673
F1002MGA94_50629409.67685644.462.33147-60AC36E47/3673
F1003MGA94_50629395.97685665.462.33147-60AC24E47/3673
F1004MGA94_50629382.27685686.362.32147-60AC25E47/3673
F1005MGA94_50629368.57685707.262.37147-60AC24E47/3673
F1006MGA94_50629354.87685728.162.39147-60AC24E47/3673
F1007MGA94_50629341.17685749.062.37147-60AC13E47/3673
F1008MGA94_50629327.47685769.962.40147-60AC27E47/3673
F1009MGA94_50629313.77685790.862.38147-60AC30E47/3673
F1010MGA94_50629300.07685811.762.38147-60AC24E47/3673
F1011MGA94_50629286.37685832.662.36147-60AC24E47/3673
F1012MGA94_50629272.67685853.662.37147-60AC21E47/3673
F1013MGA94_50629258.97685874.562.38147-60AC24E47/3673
F1014MGA94_50629245.27685895.462.35147-60AC21E47/3673
F1015MGA94_50629231.57685916.362.37147-60AC21E47/3673
F1016MGA94_50629217.87685937.262.30147-60AC24E47/3673
F1017MGA94_50629204.17685958.162.38147-60AC33E47/3673
F1018MGA94_50629190.37685979.062.48147-60AC21E47/3673
F1019MGA94_50629176.67685999.962.63147-60AC24E47/3673
F1020MGA94_50629162.97686020.862.63147-60AC24E47/3673
F1021MGA94_50629149.27686041.762.58147-60AC21E47/3673
F1022MGA94_50629135.57686062.762.58147-60AC27E47/3673
F1023MGA94_50629121.87686083.662.60147-60AC36E47/3673
F1024MGA94_50629108.17686104.562.53147-60AC24E47/3673
F1025MGA94_50629094.47686125.462.49147-60AC21E47/3673
F1026MGA94_50629080.77686146.362.51147-60AC36E47/3673
F1027MGA94_50629067.07686167.262.56147-60AC51E47/3673
F1028MGA94_50629053.37686188.162.71147-60AC30E47/3673
F1029MGA94_50629039.67686209.062.88147-60AC48E47/3673
F1030MGA94_50629025.97686229.962.81147-60AC27E47/3673
F1031MGA94_50629012.27686250.862.69147-60AC24E47/3673
F1032MGA94_50628998.57686271.862.71147-60AC28E47/3673
F1033MGA94_50628984.87686292.762.72147-60AC33E47/3673
F1034MGA94_50628971.17686313.662.88147-60AC24E47/3673
F1035MGA94_50628957.47686334.562.83147-60AC21E47/3673
F1036MGA94_50628943.77686355.462.61147-60AC24E47/3673
F1037MGA94_50628930.07686376.362.54147-60AC21E47/3673
F1038MGA94_50628916.37686397.262.56147-60AC21E47/3673
F1039MGA94_50628902.67686418.162.54147-60AC21E47/3673
F1040MGA94_50628888.97686439.062.59147-60AC30E47/3673
F1041MGA94_50628875.27686460.062.70147-60AC33E47/3673
F1042MGA94_50628861.57686480.962.71147-60AC21E47/3673
F1043MGA94_50628847.87686501.862.72147-60AC21E47/3673
F1044MGA94_50628834.17686522.762.77147-60AC22E47/3673
F1045MGA94_50628820.47686543.662.88147-60AC24E47/3673
F1046MGA94_50628806.77686564.562.92147-60AC33E47/3673
F1047MGA94_50629745.87685715.362.32147-60AC24E47/3673
F1048MGA94_50629732.17685736.262.32147-60AC27E47/3673
F1049MGA94_50629718.37685757.162.31147-60AC21E47/3673
F1050MGA94_50629704.67685778.062.25147-60AC21E47/3673
F1051MGA94_50629690.97685798.962.25147-60AC21E47/3673
F1052MGA94_50629677.27685819.862.25147-60AC30E47/3673
F1053MGA94_50629663.57685840.762.25147-60AC21E47/3673
F1054MGA94_50629649.87685861.762.25147-60AC24E47/3673
F1055MGA94_50629636.17685882.662.30147-60AC21E47/3673
F1056MGA94_50629622.47685903.562.34147-60AC27E47/3673
F1057MGA94_50629608.77685924.462.35147-60AC21E47/3673
F1058MGA94_50629595.07685945.362.38147-60AC30E47/3673
F1059MGA94_50629581.37685966.262.42147-60AC30E47/3673
F1060MGA94_50629567.67685987.162.57147-60AC33E47/3673
F1061MGA94_50629553.97686008.062.71147-60AC24E47/3673
F1062MGA94_50629540.27686028.962.52147-60AC39E47/3673
F1063MGA94_50629526.57686049.962.44147-60AC24E47/3673
F1064MGA94_50629512.87686070.862.43147-60AC14E47/3673
F1065MGA94_50629499.17686091.762.46147-60AC30E47/3673
F1066MGA94_50629485.47686112.662.46147-60AC42E47/3673
F1067MGA94_50629471.77686133.562.50147-60AC48E47/3673
F1068MGA94_50629458.07686154.462.53147-60AC30E47/3673
F1069MGA94_50629444.37686175.362.50147-60AC21E47/3673
F1070MGA94_50629430.67686196.262.53147-60AC24E47/3673
F1071MGA94_50629416.97686217.162.53147-60AC21E47/3673
F1072MGA94_50629403.27686238.062.58147-60AC27E47/3673
F1073MGA94_50629389.57686259.062.53147-60AC33E47/3673
F1074MGA94_50629375.87686279.962.54147-60AC27E47/3673
F1075MGA94_50629362.17686300.862.74147-60AC24E47/3673
F1076MGA94_50629348.47686321.762.79147-60AC27E47/3673
F1077MGA94_50629334.77686342.662.95147-60AC27E47/3673
F1078MGA94_50629321.07686363.563.14147-60AC21E47/3673
F1079MGA94_50629307.37686384.463.53147-60AC24E47/3673
F1080MGA94_50629293.67686405.363.88147-60AC25E47/3673
F1081MGA94_50629279.97686426.264.13147-60AC17E47/3673
F1082MGA94_50629266.27686447.163.92147-60AC21E47/3673
F1083MGA94_50629252.57686468.163.65147-60AC24E47/3673
F1084MGA94_50629238.87686489.063.49147-60AC27E47/3673
F1085MGA94_50629225.17686509.963.41147-60AC30E47/3673
F1086MGA94_50630136.77685702.562.11147-60AC24E47/3673
F1087MGA94_50630123.07685723.462.07147-60AC24E47/3673
F1088MGA94_50630109.37685744.362.10147-60AC21E47/3673
F1089MGA94_50630095.67685765.262.14147-60AC24E47/3673
F1090MGA94_50630081.97685786.162.16147-60AC21E47/3673
F1091MGA94_50630068.27685807.062.22147-60AC24E47/3673
F1092MGA94_50630054.57685827.962.18147-60AC28E47/3673
F1093MGA94_50630040.87685848.962.17147-60AC36E47/3673
F1094MGA94_50630027.17685869.862.15147-60AC30E47/3673
F1095MGA94_50630013.47685890.762.15147-60AC24E47/3673
F1096MGA94_50629999.77685911.662.15147-60AC15E47/3673
F1097MGA94_50629986.07685932.562.14147-60AC33E47/3673
F1098MGA94_50629972.37685953.462.13147-60AC18E47/3673
F1099MGA94_50629958.67685974.362.22147-60AC24E47/3673
F1100MGA94_50629944.97685995.262.32147-60AC30E47/3673
F1101MGA94_50629931.27686016.162.33147-60AC21E47/3673
F1102MGA94_50629917.57686037.062.38147-60AC24E47/3673
F1103MGA94_50629903.87686058.062.45147-60AC22E47/3673
F1104MGA94_50629890.17686078.962.47147-60AC6E47/3673
F1105MGA94_50629900.07686074.062.00147-60AC13E47/3673
F1106MGA94_50629876.47686099.862.54147-60AC24E47/3673
F1107MGA94_50629862.77686120.762.75147-60AC24E47/3673
F1108MGA94_50629849.07686141.663.01147-60AC21E47/3673
F1109MGA94_50629835.37686162.563.03147-60AC21E47/3673
F1110MGA94_50629821.67686183.462.96147-60AC24E47/3673
F1111MGA94_50629807.97686204.362.96147-60AC21E47/3673
F1112MGA94_50629794.27686225.262.97147-60AC24E47/3673
F1113MGA94_50629780.57686246.262.95147-60AC27E47/3673
F1114MGA94_50629766.87686267.162.90147-60AC30E47/3673
F1115MGA94_50629753.17686288.063.02147-60AC27E47/3673
F1116MGA94_50629739.47686308.963.58147-60AC24E47/3673
F1117MGA94_50629725.77686329.863.92147-60AC27E47/3673
F1118MGA94_50629712.07686350.763.92147-60AC28E47/3673
F1119MGA94_50629698.37686371.664.09147-60AC21E47/3673
F1120MGA94_50629684.57686392.564.56147-60AC21E47/3673
F1121MGA94_50629670.87686413.464.39147-60AC24E47/3673
F1122MGA94_50619441.47685785.957.27180-60AC54E47/3673

Table 2: Becher Area - RC drilling location data

HOLE IDCOORDSYSEASTINGNORTHINGRLAZIMUTHDIPTYPEDEPTHLEASE
G0001MGA94_50618801.47685165.956.76180-60RC120E47/3673
G0002MGA94_50618801.57685225.956.65180-60RC102E47/3673
G0003MGA94_50621100.27684308.365.97147-60RC60E47/3673
G0004MGA94_50621086.57684329.267.16147-60RC100E47/3673
G0005MGA94_50621079.37684352.968.66147-60RC102E47/3673
G0006MGA94_50621067.27684376.367.71147-60RC96E47/3673
G0007MGA94_50621048.47684423.866.46147-60RC96E47/3673
G0008MGA94_50621034.77684444.765.55147-60RC84E47/3673
G0009MGA94_50621021.07684465.665.78147-60RC80E47/3673
G0010MGA94_50621007.37684486.565.17147-60RC80E47/3673
G0011MGA94_50620993.67684507.464.59147-60RC84E47/3673
G0012MGA94_50620950.37684538.963.00147-60RC105E47/3673

Table 3: Becher Area – Key Drilling Intercepts

Hole IDDepth FromDepth ToAu (g/t)Width
F07248120.144
F073812160.44
F073912160.174
F074012160.174
F074412160.124
F074712160.114
F0748040.234
F075512160.124
F075612160.354
F075728320.14
F075912160.114
F076012160.324
F07618160.238
F076212160.144
F07648160.128

 _________________

1 Refer to the Company’s news release dated September 6, 2022.
2 Refer to De Grey’s public disclosure record


