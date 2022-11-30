Auto Injector Market is estimated to be Worth USD 169.74 billion by 2029 at 17.1% CAGR: Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Auto Injector Market.

The global Auto Injector Market is projected to reach USD 169.74 billion by 2029 from USD 41.00 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2029.

An autoinjector (or auto-injector) is a medical device used to deliver a specific drug dose. The injectors were initially designed to alleviate the anxiety associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device. Most autoinjectors are single-use, disposable spring-loaded syringes. Autoinjectors are straightforward to use and are meant for self-administration by patients or administration by inexperienced staff. The injection site is determined by the drug loaded; however, it is commonly delivered into the thigh or buttocks.

Development

The entirely disposable AIs serve two separate functions:

Flexi-Q EAI: emergency injections for life-threatening situations

Pre-planned injections for chronic disorders using Flexi-Q CAI

The interchangeability of emerging AI gadgets is a critical aspect in garnering acceptability. The FDA requires a threshold analysis to demonstrate that the submitted drug product and an already registered drug product are interchangeable. From the standpoint of the user, the Flexi-Q product line is similar to other two-step AI that is already on the market.

Trends

The creation of an injectable device with an 80IU changeable dosage.

According to numerous recent studies, the majority of rheumatoid arthritis patients who utilised an autoinjector for treatment were found to be more comfortable with the device and even had better outcomes than those who had injections administered by someone else.

Market Overview

Drug self-administration is on the rise, owing to an increase in lifestyle-related disorders as well as significant breakthroughs in oncology and hormone therapy. Patients can now be treated, or rather treat themselves, more independently and autonomously than ever before thanks to the usage of auto-injectors. When it comes to the assembling, labelling, and packing of these devices, pharmaceutical companies and service providers face a variety of obstacles. To address the increased demand for auto-injectors, production procedures that are both time-efficient and configurable are required. Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology, provides exceptionally versatile production equipment for the assembly and labelling of numerous auto-injector formats, allowing for a speedier time-to-market.

The use of an auto-injector has provided numerous advantages to both the patient and the healthcare provider. It has made self-administration easier, reduced anxiety, increased safety, and increased compliance.

Key Players

Mylan N.V., Antares Pharma Inc., Ypsomed, Abbvie, Teva Pharmaceuticals. Becton, Dickinson & Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, Bristol-Myer Squibb, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc. and Biogen Inc. are major key players of the Auto Injector market.

Recent Developments

November 17, 2022, The US Food and Drug Administration appears poised to approve certain naloxone products for over-the-counter use, a move that would help fight the nation’s opioid epidemic.

November 1, 2022, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the approval of the Dupixent® (dupilumab) single-dose prefilled pen to include use in paediatric patients 2 years of age and older for approved indications. Previously, the prefilled pen was only indicated for use in patients 12 years of age and older.

May 10, 2022, Stevanato has added another drug delivery technology to its portfolio, teaming up with Owen Mumford to provide customers with a two-step, single-use auto-injector that automatically adapts to a range of fill volumes.

March 3, 2022, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Naloxone Auto-Injector 10mg (naloxone hydrochloride injection) for use by military personnel and chemical incident responders for the emergency treatment of individuals 12 years of age and older where use of high potency opioids such as fentanyl analogues as a chemical weapon is suspected.

Feb 7, 2022, Antares Pharma has prowess and specialised in creating custom designed drug delivery devices that are tailored to the patient and therapeutic need. Antares Pharma forges new partnerships through collaboration, innovation and flexibility to leverage our comprehensive medical device and drug development expertise.

Industry News

November 25, 2022, Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics HALO have gained 35.1% this year against the industry’s decline of 18%.

In May 2022, Jabil Healthcare, a division of Jabil Inc. launched the Qfinity autoinjector platform, a simple, reusable, and modular solution for subcutaneous (SC) drug self-administration, at a lower cost than market alternatives.

In May 2022, Stevanato Group S.p.A. signed an exclusive agreement with one of the leading medical device developers and manufacturers Owen Mumford Ltd. for its Aidaptus auto-injector.

Auto Injector Market Segmentation

Based on Product

Prefilled Auto-Injectors - Prefilled auto-injectors held a massive share of approximately 91.7% in the global auto-injectors market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Fillable Auto-Injectors

Based on Type

Disposable autoinjectors - During the projection period, the disposable autoinjectors sector contributed the most, rising at a CAGR of 18.6%.

Reusable autoinjectors

Based on Application

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis - The anaphylaxis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, with a revenue share of around 88.9% in 2021.

Multiple Sclerosis

Others (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Migraines, Psoriasis, and Anaemia)

Based on End-User

Home care settings - The home care settings category contributed the most to market growth and is predicted to increase at an 18.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

Hospitals & Clinics

Based on Administration

Intramuscular

Subcutaneous

Based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies - During 2021, online pharmacies had the greatest market share value of 38.6% in the auto-injectors industry.

Restraints

Strict regulatory approvals, premium pricing, and product recalls are some of the factors that are projected to limit market growth over the projection period.

Increasing frequency of product recalls issued by regulatory agencies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration. For example, the United States Food and Drug Administration recalled a trulicity auto-injector manufactured by Eli Lilly & Business, a pharmaceutical company, in September 2021 owing to a labelling issue. The auto-injector device was labelled 0.75 mg/0.5 mL despite the fact that it contained 1.5 mg/0.5 mL of substance.

Market Drivers

Auto-injectors are currently routine equipment in medical emergencies, such as the urgent treatment of an anaphylactic shock. It helps to avoid the frequent hazards associated with self-administration via syringes, such as improper dosages and overuse, major accidents, and treatment termination.

The rising demand for and penetration of auto-injectors in emerging nations presents huge growth opportunities for the worldwide auto-injectors market. With rapid economic growth and increased government initiatives in Asia-Pacific, prominent auto-injector manufacturers are expanding into the region's undeveloped market.

Self-administration medications are mostly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions. Self-injection is becoming more popular in order to eliminate appointments and home visits, which saves money for healthcare providers. Furthermore, the use of auto-injectors has reduced the patient's overall medical expenses, which include clinic visits for each injection.

Regional Analysis

North America includes the United States, Canada and Mexico

Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain

South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria and Chile

Asia-Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia

The global market was controlled by North America. During the predicted period, it is growing at a CAGR of 17.9%. Early acceptance of technologically improved products and product approvals, as well as the increased prevalence of chronic diseases, all contribute to the region's market growth.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to develop at a considerable CAGR of 18.7%, owing to the region's increasing incidence of diabetes and anaphylaxis related to food allergies.

During the projection period, China and India have significant development potential in the auto-injectors market. Increased healthcare awareness, rising healthcare spending, and regulatory attempts to avoid needle-stick injuries are projected to fuel growth.

There are three FDA-approved glatiramer acetate injection medication products on the market, each with its own auto injector device:

Copaxone (Teva Pharmaceuticals); Autoject 2

Glatopa (Sandoz); Glatopaject

Glatiramer Acetate Injection (Viatris/Mylan); WhisperJECT

FAQ

What is the growth rate of the Global Auto-Injectors Market? Which region has the highest growth rate in the Global Auto-Injectors Market? Who are the key players in the Global Auto-Injectors Market? What are the key factors hampering growth of the market? What are the key trends in the Autoinjectors market?

