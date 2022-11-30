Global Online Travel, Accommodation Booking, and Airline Booking Market Analysis Report 2022: Use of Online Intermediaries for Travel Booking Accelerated During the Pandemic

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Travel, Accommodation Booking, and Airline Booking Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shift from traditional flight booking channels to more modern booking channels is giving rise to digital platforms, with OTAs witnessing high growth opportunities

The global travel market is recovering from the negative effects of the pandemic, according to the recent data cited in the report. This provides growth momentum to the online travel-booking channel, which is poised to expand substantially in 2022 compared to the past year.

For instance, the USA will see double-digit growth in gross airline bookings coming from online channels after 2022. For the Asia-Pacific market as well, the use of online platforms for booking travel related services is expected to rise in the coming years, with double-digit CAGR predicted for countries including Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, as mentioned in the latest report.

Furthermore, airline websites, apps and OTAs are increasingly used by travelers to purchase flight tickets, with over one-third of travelers giving importance to the speed of apps during the booking process.

Additionally, over three-quarters of travel app users consider the offered functions such as trip status checks useful for their travels. Even though mobile travel bookings and travel app use is increasing, the desktop is still used by over half of travel bookers worldwide, as revealed by the report.

Accommodation booking via website gains popularity

According to a survey cited in the report, nearly one-half of respondents preferred to book their travel needs, including hotels, flights, car hire, and extras, via one website as of 2022.

Furthermore, in the U.S., more than one-half of respondents made accommodation bookings via hotel websites, and in France, holiday residences were preferably booked via websites in 2021. When asked how French respondents booked their last holiday accommodation, more than one-half revealed they conducted their booking via the website from a computer or tablet.

Questions Covered:

What are the emerging trends affecting the online travel market?

What is the expected growth of Online Travel bookings in Europe through 2025?

Which are the leading Online Travel Apps and websites globally?

How many online booking app users were there in 2021?

Which OTA apps were most downloaded globally in the first half of 2022?

How did the pandemic change the online flight booking market in 2020 and 2021?

Which channels are preferred by travelers worldwide for researching and purchasing airline tickets?

