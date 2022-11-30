Steel Wire Market Size Worth USD 112.14 Billion by 2026 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7%

Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global steel wire market size was valued at USD 91.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 112.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Increasing construction activities in the residential sector and rising government spending in emerging economies may foster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Steel Wire Market, 2019-2026.”

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Steel Wire Market Report:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Bridon-Bekaert (Belgium)

The Heico Companies (U.S.)

Optimus Steel (U.S.)

HBIS Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)

WireCo WorldGroup Inc. (U.S.)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Steel (Japan)

Insteel Industries (U.S.)

SHAGANG GROUP Inc. (China)

Byelorussian Steel Works (Belarus)

Ferriere Nord S.p.a. (Italy)

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast CAGR 2.7% 2026 Value Projection USD 112.14 billion Base Year 2018 Steel Wire Market Size in 2021 USD 20.02 Billion Historical Data 2015-2017 No. of Pages 130 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age- Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Steel Wire Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from High-income Groups to Favor Growth Rising Number of Wealthy Population to Boost Market Expansion

Carbon Steel Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Applications from the Construction Industry

By grade, the market is segmented into carbon steel, stainless steel, and flat steel, alloy steel.

The carbon steel segment is expected to dominate due to its rising applications in the construction sector. Further, technological advancements have enhanced the product’s quality, thereby facilitating segmental growth.

Construction Segment to Dominate Owing to Increasing Commercial and Residential Projects

As per the end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive, construction, energy, agriculture, and others.

The construction segment is expected to dominate due to rising residential and commercial projects globally. Furthermore, rapid infrastructure development globally is expected to facilitate segmental growth.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Rising Focus on Infrastructure Development to Foster Market Growth

Steel wire is used to reinforce and strengthen building structures. A rising focus on infrastructure development in major countries is expected to foster the demand for the material. Furthermore, increasing residential and commercial projects by private and government firms are likely to escalate the material’s demand. Moreover, the rapid development of hospitals, offices, schools, and industries is expected to foster the wire’s sales. Also, the rising adoption of steel wire for the construction of dams, towers, and bridges is expected to foster its adoption. These factors may drive the steel wire market growth.

However, the rising adoption of plastic ropes compared to their steel counterpart is expected to hamper the industry’s growth.

Strong Demand for Construction Projects to Foster Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the steel wire market share due to the robust demand for construction projects. The market in North America stood at USD 8.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the upcoming years. These factors may propel market growth in the region.

In Europe, the presence of several significant manufacturing companies is expected to bolster steel wire demand. Further, the increasing adoption of the material for automobile applications is expected to boost industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, the rising focus on infrastructure development by the governments of respective countries is expected to elevate steel wire production. This factor may propel industry growth in the region.

Companies Announce Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to boost their brand image. For example, WireCo. announced TURBOLITE M, 8-strand steel ropes, in March 2019. The product targets the mining industry to strengthen the weight ratio while being lightweight compared to normal steel ropes. This launch may allow the company to attract consumers and elevate its brand image. Furthermore, manufacturers devise research and development, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and innovations to bolster their market position.

