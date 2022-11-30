Trending: Hydraulic Power Unit Market Size & Share to Surpass $9.2 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hydraulic power unit Market is valued at USD 6.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 9.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the most significant economic areas is the hydraulic power unit business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for hydraulic power unit, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Hydraulic Power Unit Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the hydraulic power unitmarket growth over the forecast period. The demand for agricultural products, of which hydraulic power units are one, is expected to increase along with industrialization investments; hence the global market for hydraulic power units is anticipated to grow quickly throughout the projected period.

We forecast that the mobile category in hydraulic power unit market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028 due to the popularity of portable, effective hydraulic power units. The rising demand for intelligent transportation options, like self-driving cars and trucks, drives this growth.

Asia Pacific dominates the hydraulic power unit market, and this trend of dominance will continue throughout the projection perioddue to urbanization and rising energy needs. The fast industrialization of developing nations like China, India, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian nations contributes to this region's prosperity.

Top Players in the Global Hydraulic Power Unit Market

Brevini Fluid Power S.P.A (Italy)

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation (Japan)

Weber Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Hydac International GmbH (Germany)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Hydro-tek Co Ltd. (South Korea)

Bailey International LLC (US)



Hydraulic Power Unit Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Machinery and Equipment to Drive the Market:

The target market's expansion is anticipated to be aided by rising demand for machinery and equipment that can start, stop, accelerate, and decelerate on command thanks to hydraulic power units. Another factor anticipated to support the growth of the target market is the increasing adoption of heavy machinery by various manufacturing industries for various applications. No matter how quickly the machine moves, the hydraulic power unit is essential to its continuous operation.

Increasing Construction Activities to Boost the Market:

The growing construction industry is anticipated to cause a boom in the worldwide hydraulic power unit market over the forecast period. The rise in demand for construction equipment worldwide is a direct outcome of rising urbanization, which is the cause of the expansion. Thus, hydraulic power unit market growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of construction equipment.

Top Trends in Global Hydraulic Power Unit Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the hydraulic power unit industryis minimizing environmental effects and switching to more sustainable practices. Applications for hydraulic power units are increasingly turning to solar and wind energy.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the hydraulic power unit industry is the evolution of advanced systems. This includes developments in data analytics and sensor technologies, which enable real-time monitoring and control of hydraulic power unit operations.



Top Report Findings

Based on operating pressure rating, most of the hydraulic power unit market's revenue is controlled by the 0-750 PSI category. Residential applications are possible for it. Water can be used for irrigation at a lower flow rate because it is more practical from an economic standpoint.





Based on application, the mobile category dominated the hydraulic power unit market. It is anticipated that this trend will continue due to its capacity to transmit more power while remaining relatively compact.



Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Hydraulic Power Unit Market Revenue

Mobile Category in Hydraulic Power Unit Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Hydraulic power unit is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for hydraulic power unit to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on application hydraulic power unit market is divided into: mobile, industrial and other applications.

During the forecast period, the market for hydraulic power unit is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the mobile category due to a rise in demand for mobile hydraulic power from the forestry, construction, and agricultural industries. This is primarily due to the demanding or challenging environments in which machinery and equipment operate in these sectors.

On the other hand, the industrial category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period.Heavy-duty applications are needed in industries like steel and automotive, where the industrial application is primarily used. The market for hydraulic power units is primarily driven by increasing construction and agricultural activity and replacing outdated units.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Hydraulic Power Unit Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Hydraulic Power Unit Market Segmentation

By Operating Pressure Rating

0-750 PSI

750-2000 PSI

2000-3000 PSI

>3000 PSI

By Application

Mobile

Industrial

Other Applications



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Blog: