Update to Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2023

Following the completion of the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s activities in Denmark, Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:

Announcement of the 2022 results28 February
Annual General Meeting29 March
Interim report for the first quarter of 20232 May
Interim report for the first half of 202315 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 202331 October

