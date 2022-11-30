English Danish



30 November 2022

Announcement no. 141/2022

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Update to Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2023





Following the completion of the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s activities in Denmark, Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:

Announcement of the 2022 results 28 February Annual General Meeting 29 March Interim report for the first quarter of 2023 2 May Interim report for the first half of 2023 15 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2023 31 October

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S





Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.