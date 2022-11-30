30 November 2022
Announcement no. 141/2022
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Update to Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2023
Following the completion of the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s activities in Denmark, Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:
|Announcement of the 2022 results
|28 February
|Annual General Meeting
|29 March
|Interim report for the first quarter of 2023
|2 May
|Interim report for the first half of 2023
|15 August
|Interim report for the first nine months of 2023
|31 October
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.