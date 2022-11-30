CorrecTek Selects Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology to Enhance its Corrections Health Records Management Platform

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology will help improve inmate intake and management across the United States

Los Angeles, CA., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce its Vital Intelligence Technology has been integrated with CorrecTek’s Corrections Management Platform.

CorrecTek, Inc. is a national leader in its sector with its innovative correctional management platform and correctional electronic health records management. CorrecTek’s platform is currently implemented in correctional facilities, county jails, prisons, and juvenile detention centers across the United States.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology is designed to work both from Drones for public safety applications, and from other camera systems, to measure human vital signs in real-time. The Vital Intelligence Technology extracts data from camera feeds to measure human health parameters such as heart and respiratory rates, oxygen saturation, and body temperature. The data is transferred to an easy-to-read dashboard providing health insights within seconds.

The integration of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology into CorrecTek’s platform can provide a cost-saving solution that can improve operational insight, workflows, overall safety, and time management.

“CorrecTek is excited to have integrated with Draganfly leveraging this effective technology,” said Dan Jarrett, President of CorrecTek. “Our collective goal is to enhance patient care and reduce staff workload by providing seamless integration of information into the CorrecTek record for the benefit of the medical authority.”

“We are very excited to integrate our Vital Intelligence Technology into CorrecTek’s platform, which is used in over 200 correctional institutions and growing across the United States,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “This critical platform can help improve current intake procedures and provide valuable insight, all while helping provide a safe environment for everyone.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

