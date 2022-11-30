Global Vanilla Bean Market is Expected to Cross worth of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2022 and is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to Reach a Revenue of US$ 2.1 Bn between 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vanilla bean market is valued at US$ 1.2 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.



Vanilla is broadly used in food & beverage vertical in the form of flavouring ingredient for preparing jams, jellies, and syrups. Vanilla is a good antibacterial agent; which renders it conducive to treat damaged skin and skin cleansing. Vanilla does absolve of depression and anxiety disorders.

It also needs to be noted that as production of vanilla is labor-intensive, the countries that have the lowest labor costs are preferred. FAO has confirmed that Madagascar does produce more than 3K tons of vanilla every single year. Uganda yielded 150 tons in the year 2018. Comoros’ rural region is also involved in the production of vanilla.

Future Market Insights has walked through these intriguing facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Vanilla Bean Market’. It’s line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants have delved deep into the bottom-up approach.

Key Takeaways from Vanilla Bean Market

Hawaiian vanilla could be recognized through presence of topical aroma with a tinge of caramel.

France-based vanilla bean makes way for a broad spectrum of certified Kosher, Halal, Organic, and Fairtrade products that match specifications needed at the commercial level; like vanilla powders’ fineness, solubility, and aromatic profiles. There are players like Eurovanille, which have been setting benchmark for more than 3 decades in vanilla bean market all over France. The productions, since the year 2014, have been certified by IFS (International Featured Standard) for ascertaining healthy and safe product.

Mexico is amongst the major cultivator of vanilla beans. This could be credited to symbiotic relationship that vanilla orchid and Melipona enjoy. It is a known fact that the Mexican bee mentioned above is the only one capable of pollinating vanilla orchid flower. Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Inc. is making provisions for the product with Kosher and also holds the distinction of being free of gluten.

Madagascar vanilla beans are categorized as the ‘gold standard’ regarding quality. Also, they have vanillin in higher concentrations as compared to their counterparts.

Competitive Beans

Tahitian Gold Co., Inc., in January 2020, announced to come up with 3-Bean Blend. It’s a whole vanilla bean paste that the company is offering.

Eurovanille, in the year 2019, did announce building 1K m2 experimental greenhouse at Gouy-Saint-Andre, so as to characterize 2K vanilla plants in sync with genome study as well as decryption, which would be the scientific publication project (the company claims). Also, the year 2022 is into witnessing plant selection.

Symrise AG does use bourbon vanilla beans for making pure vanilla extract. These beans are long and slender, which do have a good taste, inclusive of dried fruit, rum, and raisins.



“Vanilla bean is abreast with anti-carcinogenic and anti-oxidant properties, which renders it useful in cosmetics, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical vertical”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on nature (conventional and organic), by form (whole and extract), by origin type (Indonesian, Madagascar, Mexican, Ugandan, Tahitian, and likewise), by sales channel (B2B/HoReCa, and B2C (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom and pop stores, discount stores, food & drink specialty stores, independent small groceries, online retail, and others), and by application (food and beverages industry (bakery, confectionery, cheese & dairy, desserts, baby food, breakfast solutions, powder premixes, alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages), nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, household items, and others).

With vanilla bean being looked upon as one of the signature ingredients in hordes of products all across, the global vanilla bean market is likely to grow on a voracious note in the near future.

