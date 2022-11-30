Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

30 November 2022

Director/PDMR Dealing

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it has been informed of the following subscriptions made by Directors of the Company as part of the Offer for Subscription announced on 26 August 2022.

John Hustler, Non-executive Chairman, has subscribed for 12,106 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), at a price of 82.6p per B Share. In addition, Richard Manley, Non-Executive Director, has also subscribed for 24,213 B Shares at a price of 82.6p per B Share.

Following the subscription, Mr Hustler is beneficially interested in 31,841 B Shares, representing 0.17% of the Company's B Shares and 190,000 Ordinary Shares, which in total represents 0.83% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares). Mr Manley is beneficially interested in 96,059 B Shares, representing 0.51% of the Company's B Shares and nil Ordinary Shares, which in total represents 0.36% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

John Hustler

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

b)

LEI

213800VP9N3LOQZ22441

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

B Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00BG13MH08

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through public offer for subscription

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s) Volumes(s) 82.6p 12,106

d)

Aggregated information

n/a - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

30 November 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Manley

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

b)

LEI

213800VP9N3LOQZ22441

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

B Ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00BG13MH08

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition through public offer for subscription

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Price(s) Volumes(s) 82.6p 24,213

d)

Aggregated information

n/a - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

30 November 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

~ End ~

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

Matt Currie

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk